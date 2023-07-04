Live

Transfer latest - Kane, Mount & Russo

  1. 'Gerrard U-turn'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    The Mail's only football line on today's back page is on Steven Gerrard's decision to take charge of Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq after initially turning down an offer following talks last month.

    Daily Mail back page
  2. 'Easy to join a club built for success'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Many of today's national newspapers have used the expression "rubbed salt into the wounds" to describe Mauricio Pochettino's comments in his first interview for the Chelsea website after agreeing to take charge at Stamford Bridge.

    The Express reports that Pochettino said it was "easy to join a club built for success", another apparent jibe at his former paymasters Tottenham.

    Daily Express back page
  3. 'Josko: I must go'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    The Star also picks up on Mauricio Pochettino's "stinger" to Tottenham fans, and reports on the latest in Manchester City's talks with RB Leipzig, after Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol apparently told the Bundesliga club he wants to join Pep Guardiola's Treble winners.

    Daily Star back page
  4. 'I am at the best club in England'

    Tuesday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    We start our round-up of today's national newspaper headlines with the Mirror's take on Mauricio Pochettino's arrival at Chelsea, which suggests that fans of his former club Tottenham may bristle at the Argentine's assertion he is now working at the "best club in England".

    Daily Mirror back page
  5. Good morning

    How are we all doing today? Ready for another round of transfer speculation and intrigue?

    There is plenty to talk about as the Premier League clubs all prepare to make their moves ahead of the return for pre-season training.

    We will have the latest on Manchester United's pursuit of Chelsea's England midfielder Mason Mount and Manchester City's talks with RB Leipzig over Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol.

    Today's gossip column leads on Bayern Munich's continued interest in England captain Harry Kane.

    And in the Women's Super League, Arsenal prepare to finalise their deal for Lionesses forward Alessia Russo.

    So stay tuned for all the latest news, views and reaction.

    Harry Kane, Mason Mount and Alessia Russo
