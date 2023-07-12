Watch Men's U19 European Championship: Portugal v Norway - semi-final

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The Men’s U19 European Championship is one Uefa’s premier youth tournaments and has been in its current guise since 2002. England won last year’s tournament in Slovakia after it returned from a two year break due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Malta host the 2023 championship with Portugal v Norway and Spain v Italy playing for a spot in the final.

Spain have won the trophy on eight occasions, with Portugal and Italy both taking home the prize on once, whilst Norway are making their debut at this stage of the tournament.

Semi final fixtures:

17:00 BST - Portugal v Norway

20:00 BST - Spain v Italy