Transfer latest - Gvardiol, Szoboszlai & Mbappe

The Star finds space to flag England's achievements at the European Under-21 Championships after Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon fired them into the semi-finals.
Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star
'Silva turns down £17m Saudi contract'
Monday's back pages
The I
Did I mention that the men's Ashes dominates today's back pages?
Quite right too, but there are some football stories breaking through.
The i features a story on Fulham boss Marco Silva turning down a staggering offer to manage Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.
The iCopyright: The i
Gordon seals England U21s Euro semi-final spot
England U21s 1-0 Portugal U21s
Before we take a look through this morning's back pages, there was some live football yesterday as Anthony Gordon's first-half finish sealed England a place in the European Under-21 Championship semi-finals as they defeated Portugal in Georgia.
The Newcastle forward smashed home from inside the area from a Morgan Gibbs-White cutback after good work from Chelsea's Noni Madueke.
Portugal hit the bar through Henrique Araujo in the second half.
But Lee Carsley's side, yet to concede a goal in this tournament, held out and will face Israel on Wednesday.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star The iCopyright: The i Alex Caparros - UEFACopyright: Alex Caparros - UEFA Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'Goalden Gordon'
Monday's back pages
The Daily Star
The Star finds space to flag England's achievements at the European Under-21 Championships after Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon fired them into the semi-finals.
'Silva turns down £17m Saudi contract'
Monday's back pages
The I
Did I mention that the men's Ashes dominates today's back pages?
Quite right too, but there are some football stories breaking through.
The i features a story on Fulham boss Marco Silva turning down a staggering offer to manage Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.
Gordon seals England U21s Euro semi-final spot
England U21s 1-0 Portugal U21s
Before we take a look through this morning's back pages, there was some live football yesterday as Anthony Gordon's first-half finish sealed England a place in the European Under-21 Championship semi-finals as they defeated Portugal in Georgia.
The Newcastle forward smashed home from inside the area from a Morgan Gibbs-White cutback after good work from Chelsea's Noni Madueke.
Portugal hit the bar through Henrique Araujo in the second half.
But Lee Carsley's side, yet to concede a goal in this tournament, held out and will face Israel on Wednesday.
We will bring you reaction from the England camp later this morning but in the meantime have a read of Alex Howell's full match report.
Get Involved
WhatsApp on 03301231826 or text 81111 (UK only, standard message rates apply)
As ever, we would love to hear your views on all things football.
Are you impressed with your team's summer business so far?
Which new player are you most looking forward to seeing?
Who would you like your club to sign?
Get in touch via text or WhatsApp using the contact details above.
Good morning
Wimbledon is upon us, the Ashes is dominating the back pages and England are through to the European Under-21 Championship semi-finals.
The summer of sport is really hotting up and while the majority of Premier League footballers are sunning themselves on the beach right now, there is furious activity behind the scenes.
Manchester City are preparing for another record signing, Liverpool's rebuild continues with the arrival of another new midfielder and Kylian Mbappe has alerted suitors with a £206m demand.
We will delve into the transfer latest throughout the day and bring you all the reaction from the England U21s camp as they march on at the Euros.