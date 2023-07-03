Transfer latest - Gvardiol, Szoboszlai & Mbappe

Before we take a look through this morning's back pages, there was some live football yesterday as Anthony Gordon's first-half finish sealed England a place in the European Under-21 Championship semi-finals as they defeated Portugal in Georgia.

The Newcastle forward smashed home from inside the area from a Morgan Gibbs-White cutback after good work from Chelsea's Noni Madueke.

Portugal hit the bar through Henrique Araujo in the second half.

But Lee Carsley's side, yet to concede a goal in this tournament, held out and will face Israel on Wednesday.

We will bring you reaction from the England camp later this morning but in the meantime have a read of Alex Howell's full match report.