Transfer latest: Man City bid for Gvardiol, Jackson to Chelsea?

Manchester City might have just won the Treble but, as the Metro reports, there will be no let-up as Pep Guardiola plans to reshape his squad ready for a bid to win a fourth successive Premier League title.
According to the newspaper, City are "set to swoop" with a £77m bid for RB Leipzig's 21-year-old Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol.
The MetroCopyright: The Metro
'Pochettino era fully underway'
Monday's back pages
The I
The Ashes dominates the i's back page this morning, but there is a small mention for Mauricio Pochettino and his new job at Chelsea, which is officially due to start in July. As mentioned, Senegal centre-forward Nicolas Jackson is reportedly set to join him at Stamford Bridge from Villarreal.
The iCopyright: The i
News headlines
There are plenty more transfer stories bubbling under that we could see movement on today.
Most of what you need to know is in this morning's gossip column.
We will have a deep dive into that in a moment, but first, let's have a look at the main headlines on the back pages of today's national newspapers.
'It was an honour to wear this badge'
Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, 32, thanked the Chelsea fans before leaving to join Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League after completing one year of his four-year contract at Stamford Bridge.
So let's start with the latest on a transfer that has been confirmed...
Good morning
It's the start of another week in the close season and the transfer stories are mounting up.
We will update you on the latest gossip, as Villarreal's Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson is reportedly in London poised to complete a move to Chelsea, while Manchester City push to sign up RB Leipzig's young Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol.
There will also be plenty of reaction to Kalidou Koulibaly's departure from Stamford Bridge to Al-Hilal as the latest Premier League player to join the Saudi Pro League.
And we will update you on England's progress in the Under-21 European Championship in Georgia and Romania.
So put the kettle on, sit back and make yourself comfortable. It could be a busy one...
Live Reporting
Craig Nelson
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
The MetroCopyright: The Metro The iCopyright: The i
- Why is the Saudi Pro League signing Premier League stars?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'City put title rivals on guard'
Monday's back pages
Metro
Manchester City might have just won the Treble but, as the Metro reports, there will be no let-up as Pep Guardiola plans to reshape his squad ready for a bid to win a fourth successive Premier League title.
According to the newspaper, City are "set to swoop" with a £77m bid for RB Leipzig's 21-year-old Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol.
'Pochettino era fully underway'
Monday's back pages
The I
The Ashes dominates the i's back page this morning, but there is a small mention for Mauricio Pochettino and his new job at Chelsea, which is officially due to start in July. As mentioned, Senegal centre-forward Nicolas Jackson is reportedly set to join him at Stamford Bridge from Villarreal.
News headlines
There are plenty more transfer stories bubbling under that we could see movement on today.
Most of what you need to know is in this morning's gossip column.
We will have a deep dive into that in a moment, but first, let's have a look at the main headlines on the back pages of today's national newspapers.
'It was an honour to wear this badge'
Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, 32, thanked the Chelsea fans before leaving to join Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League after completing one year of his four-year contract at Stamford Bridge.
"From my first game to my last, it was an honour to wear this badge," Koulibaly said on Twitter.
"Last season wasn't the one we wanted, but I want to thank the fans and everyone at the club for your support."
Chelsea did not disclose how much Al-Hilal have paid for Koulibaly - but reports suggest it could be as much as £20m.
We will have more on this story later, but here is a spot of light reading for you in the meantime:
Koulibaly leaves Chelsea for Saudi Pro League
Kalidou Koulibaly has become the latest Chelsea player to move to Saudi Arabia after the defender completed a transfer to Al-Hilal for an undisclosed fee.
The centre-back, 32, joins Ruben Neves at the Saudi Pro League side following the Wolves midfielder's £47m switch.
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has also agreed to sign for Saudi champions Al-Ittihad, while team-mate Edouard Mendy is close to joining Al-Ahli.
Koulibaly signed for Chelsea from Napoli last July on a four-year deal.
He arrived at Stamford Bridge with European and international experience, after helping Napoli win the Italian Cup in 2020 and Senegal claim the Africa Cup of Nations in 2022.
But he played just 32 games for the club in all competitions, scoring two goals in 23 Premier League appearances.
Click here to read more.
Chelsea update
So let's start with the latest on a transfer that has been confirmed...
Good morning
It's the start of another week in the close season and the transfer stories are mounting up.
We will update you on the latest gossip, as Villarreal's Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson is reportedly in London poised to complete a move to Chelsea, while Manchester City push to sign up RB Leipzig's young Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol.
There will also be plenty of reaction to Kalidou Koulibaly's departure from Stamford Bridge to Al-Hilal as the latest Premier League player to join the Saudi Pro League.
And we will update you on England's progress in the Under-21 European Championship in Georgia and Romania.
So put the kettle on, sit back and make yourself comfortable. It could be a busy one...