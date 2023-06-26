Transfer latest: Man City bid for Gvardiol, Jackson to Chelsea?

Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, 32, thanked the Chelsea fans before leaving to join Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League after completing one year of his four-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

"From my first game to my last, it was an honour to wear this badge," Koulibaly said on Twitter.

"Last season wasn't the one we wanted, but I want to thank the fans and everyone at the club for your support."

Chelsea did not disclose how much Al-Hilal have paid for Koulibaly - but reports suggest it could be as much as £20m .

We will have more on this story later, but here is a spot of light reading for you in the meantime: