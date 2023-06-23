Declan Rice transfer latest and more football news

There has been a theory West Ham are trying to create a market for skipper Declan Rice in order to drive up his price and force Arsenal to pay more for a player they have identified as a major target this summer.

But the interest from Manchester City is real, even if, with Rodri, Mateo Kovacic and Kalvin Phillips, they are not exactly short of central midfield options, despite the departure of Ilkay Gundogan for Barcelona.

Arsenal still have to be regarded as favourites for the England star but Manchester United are also monitoring the situation.