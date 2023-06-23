Declan Rice transfer latest and more football news

The Telegraph says in its back page report that the Premier League sought written assurances that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund was not part of Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital's takeover of Chelsea before their takeover deal was completed last year.
'City hit the Dec'
The Express has also led with Manchester City's potential £100m bid for West Ham's Declan Rice, 24, which would equal the British record fee they paid Aston Villa for Jack Grealish in August 2021.
They also report that Newcastle are on the brink of signing Italy midfielder Sandro Tonoli, 23, from AC Milan.
Rice chase
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
There has been a theory West Ham are trying to create a market for skipper Declan Rice in order to drive up his price and force Arsenal to pay more for a player they have identified as a major target this summer.
But the interest from Manchester City is real, even if, with Rodri, Mateo Kovacic and Kalvin Phillips, they are not exactly short of central midfield options, despite the departure of Ilkay Gundogan for Barcelona.
Arsenal still have to be regarded as favourites for the England star but Manchester United are also monitoring the situation.
'Rice scream'
The Star reports that Manchester City will table a £100m bid in an attempt to hijack Arsenal's move for West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice, while Manchester United are closing in on a £60m deal for Chelsea's England winger Mason Mount.
It's no surprise that Manchester City's move into the race for Declan Rice has made the majority of the back pages...
There is certainly plenty going on behind the scenes as the summer transfer window cranks into gear.
Will Manchester City gazump Arsenal in the race to sign West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice?
Can Manchester United get the Mason Mount deal over the line?
Could Liverpool's Egyptian talisman Mohamed Salah be the latest big name star tempted by a move to Saudi Arabia?
So stick with us and we will have all the latest as the day unfolds.
