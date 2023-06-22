EFL fixtures released, plus transfer window latest

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Gundogan's influence was crucial in the closing weeks of City's season with six goals in his final seven games - including a double in the 2-1 FA Cup final win over Manchester United.

He played 90 minutes in the Champions League final as City beat Inter Milan 1-0 to add to their Premier League and FA Cup triumphs this season.

Guardiola said earlier this month City director Txiki Begiristain was "working" to keep Gundogan and he "hoped he can be successful".

Gundogan's departure follows City agreeing a £30m deal with Chelsea to sign Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

Gundogan joined City from Borussia Dortmund for a reported £20m in 2016 and made 304 appearances for the club, scoring 60 goals.

During his seven years at the Etihad Stadium he has won 14 trophies - five Premier League titles, one Champions League, two FA Cups, four Carabao Cups and two Community Shields.

He was made club captain at the start of 2022-23 following the departure of Brazil midfielder Fernandinho.