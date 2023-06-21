Reaction as Scotland beat Georgia after delay - plus transfer latest

Get Involved: #bbcfootball, WhatsApp on 03301231826 or text 81111 (UK only, standard message rates apply)
So the first topic of the day is on football pitches in bad condition, inspired by Hampden yesterday.
So what are the worst you've seen or even played on? Remember all the issues Wembley used to have just after it was rebuilt? Or when Stamford Bridge resembled a beach?
There must be so many Sunday league horror stories too.
Let me know.
Sagnol not happy with Uefa
Scotland 2-0 Georgia
It wasn't just the Scottish summer rain that threw the contest into jeopardy, but also Georgia's unwillingness to fulfil the fixture. At one stage, it looked like the away side were refusing to come back out on to the pitch.
Georgia boss Willy Sagnol denied those claims, though, and criticised Uefa by claiming his players had been treated as "objects" at Hampden.
"The fact the referee stopped the game just after the first goal, he put himself under so much pressure," the former France defender said.
"He could have stopped after both Steve [Clarke] and I asked him to stop the match before the goal. But we restarted the game as we had been asked - under massive pressure by Uefa, I have to say.
"The only thing I regret as a manager in these moments is the lack of communication. You don't know why they decide these things, they don't really give you explanations."
'It was a crazy night'
Scotland 2-0 Georgia
Nick McPheat
BBC Scotland at Hampden
For 90 uncertain minutes, it looked like the nation wasn't going to have the chance to bask in the glory of a fourth consecutive win.
Torrential rainfall made the Hampden pitch unplayable, with the teams called in just moments after Callum McGregor's opener sent a sodden Tartan Army rocking.
But after what felt like umpteen delays, pitch inspections and warm-ups, the game eventually restarted in front of a patient home crowd that stuck with their team every step of the way.
Centre-back Ryan Porteous said Scotland were "a little startled" when the game kicked off again, but they quickly regained their focus as they dominated their visitors and got the second goal their performance merited when Scott McTominay crashed in a fifth goal in four international games.
"It was tough," midfielder Billy Gilmour said. "One minute, the game was going ahead, the next it wasn't. It was a crazy night. Mentally, we had to be ready. Everyone stuck together, helped out, and we got the three points.
"We've shown everyone we have a real togetherness. We make sure we're challenging each other every day in training. It's clearly good for Scotland. There's a good buzz about the place."
'Hell of a lot closer' but Steve Clarke still wary
Scotland 2-0 Georgia
Nick McPheat
BBC Scotland at Hampden
By the time the Tartan Army eventually got home from Hampden on Tuesday, a fair few would have spent the rest of their night trawling through flight comparison websites.
Germany is the destination. June is the month. Euro 2024 is the event. But Steve Clarke isn't comfortable giving the nation the green light to complete any transactions just yet.
Victory over Georgia ensured Scotland began their qualifying campaign with a fourth straight win. Twelve points from a possible 12 are on the board. A record start for the men's national side.
"It's a good start, a really good start," Clarke said. "I said six points wouldn't qualify us and I don't think 12 points will. But we're a hell of a lot closer to the points tally that will qualify us.
"Nobody knows what the points tally will be. So let's just keep picking up points as often as we can and then at the end of the group, we'll tally up and see if we've made it.
"The second half of the campaign is three tough away games and a difficult home game against Norway. So we have to come back in September and focus and go again."
This is what Hampden Park looked like before the delay...
How the group looks
Scotland 2-0 Georgia
After Georgia followed Spain and Norway in losing to Scotland, it puts Steve Clarke's team in a fantastic position for Euro 2024 qualifying.
There is a long way to go of course, but a fine start with four wins from four.
Match stats
Scotland 2-0 Georgia
Scotland
Scotland have won 10 consecutive qualifiers for the first time, keeping eight clean sheets during this run, excluding play-off games
This was Georgia's first competitive defeat since October 2021 against Greece, having gone unbeaten across their past 10 (W8 D2).
Scotland have scored at least twice in four consecutive matches for the first time since June-September 1983.
They have won six consecutive home matches with Steve Clarke at the helm for the first time, their most under a specific manager since a run of seven from August 1995 to April 1997 with Craig Brown.
McGregor scored his third goal for Scotland in his 53rd appearance, with all three coming at Hampden in June (2021 v Croatia, 2022 v Ukraine, 2023 v Georgia).
After scoring one goal in his first 19 home games for Scotland, McTominay has since scored five goals in his past three at Hampden.
Player of the match - Andy Robertson
Scotland 2-0 Georgia
Scott Mullen
BBC Scotland at Hampden Park
Captain Splashtastic, Andy Robertson was as inspired in Glasgow as he was in Oslo. He was inspirational for Scotland on the most surreal of nights.
We have a dream - analysis
Scotland 2-0 Georgia
Scott Mullen
BBC Scotland at Hampden Park
This has been a huge campaign for Scotland, with the win on Saturday over Norway seismic in Clarke's hopes of back-to-back Euros. However, a true mark of how much they have grown was evident here.
Remember, these two nations have history on a football field. On more than one occasion Georgia have been Scotland's bogey team, and how like them it would have been to pluck out a landmark result only to then blow it at home to supposed lesser opposition.
Yes, there was a late scare, but Scotland's charge to Germany is building. It's hard to see right now who can slow it down, let alone stop it.
Kvaratskheilia misses penalty on sodden night for Georgia
Scotland 2-0 Georgia
When McGregor's rifled shot flew through the air towards Giorgi Mamardashvili's sodden net, few could have predicted it would be more than three hours before the evening would eventually be brought to a triumphant close.
A deluge pre-match saw pitch-side TV pundits reach for their brollies, while the opening exchanges were so treacherous underfoot that Clarke and Georgia counterpart Willy Sagnol could be seen signalling to the fourth official that the game should be halted.
A heroic performance from ground staff, stewards, ball boys and Scottish Football Association officials did just enough to get the game back on eventually in what felt in spite of the stubborn Georgians.
Scotland restarted brightly with both Lyndon Dykes and John McGinn going close with headers. The latter then struck a puddle instead of the ball with the goal right in front of him.
McTominay brought an incredible fingertip stop from Mamardashvili, but within a minute of the restart, he was helpless as the Manchester United midfielder swept a low shot into the keeper's bottom-left corner.
Scotland never looked like they weren't in control, although the Georgians, seeking a spot at their first Euros while sitting second in Group A, huffed and puffed during a late whimper.
And they almost snuck a consolation when Aaron Hickey was ruled to have handballed in the box after a video assistant referee review, but Kvaratskhelia's spot-kick was sent shooting into the dark and damp Glasgow sky.
McTominay helps Scotland beat Georgia after rain delay
Scotland 2-0 Georgia
A 90-minute rain delay was not enough to knock swaggering Scotland off their stride towards Euro 2024 as Georgia were swept away at Hampden.
The European Championship qualifier was halted by referee Istvan Vad immediately after Callum McGregor slammed the Scots into a sixth-minute lead in near farcical conditions in Glasgow.
A lengthy break followed, in part due to the furious Georgians not emerging until 21:15 BST, before play resumed when the match was initially due to finish.
Scotland continued in a similarly confident vein, though, with Scott McTominay's thumping finish just after the break sealing victory for the table-topping Scots.
Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ballooning an injury-time penalty over the bar just before 23:20 summed up the night for the frustrated visitors.
The win leaves Steve Clarke's side eight points clear of both Georgia and Norway as they reach the halfway point in the group, with four huge wins from four already in the bag.
Scotland have won 10 consecutive qualifiers for the first time, keeping eight clean sheets during this run, excluding play-off games
This was Georgia's first competitive defeat since October 2021 against Greece, having gone unbeaten across their past 10 (W8 D2).
Scotland have scored at least twice in four consecutive matches for the first time since June-September 1983.
They have won six consecutive home matches with Steve Clarke at the helm for the first time, their most under a specific manager since a run of seven from August 1995 to April 1997 with Craig Brown.
McGregor scored his third goal for Scotland in his 53rd appearance, with all three coming at Hampden in June (2021 v Croatia, 2022 v Ukraine, 2023 v Georgia).
After scoring one goal in his first 19 home games for Scotland, McTominay has since scored five goals in his past three at Hampden.
