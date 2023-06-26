Craig Brown
Live

Tributes as former Scotland manager Brown dies at 82

preview
1,736
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. 'I hope I've played the game properly and honestly'

    Video content

    Video caption: 'I hope I've played the game properly & honestly'

    You can watch BBC Scotland's tribute to Craig Brown here.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'He will be missed'

    A number of leading figures from Scottish politics have been paying their respects to Craig Brown.

    Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar says on Twitter he was "a legend of Scottish football.

    "He will be missed."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'He was an outstanding manager'

    Craig Brown with Nicola Sturgeon
    Copyright: Twitter/Nicola Sturgeon
    Image caption: Craig Brown with Nicola Sturgeon

    The former first minister Nicola Sturgeon has also tweeted her tribute saying how sorry she was to hear the news.

    She says: "I last saw him in March at my uncle’s retirement from @ayrracecourse.

    "He was in fine form - full of laughs and anecdotes from his life in football.

    "He was an outstanding manager of @ScotlandNT and a truly lovely man. RIP."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'Not only effective, but universally loved'

    Craig Brown
    Copyright: SNS

    Brown's nous and influence was particularly keenly felt at Aberdeen, where he had been involved since taking up the managerial post in 2010.

    He retired from management in 2013, and was replaced by Derek McInnes, but was a board member and club ambassador until his passing.

    Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack paid a moving personal tribute to Brown on Monday.

    “He was one of those rare individuals who was not only effective at what he did but universally loved by all who got to know him," said Cormack.

    "A gentleman who loved his family, friends, and football. Personally, I’ll always be grateful for the support and encouragement he gave me as chairman, and I’ll miss his legendary stories that made all of us laugh."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'Astonishing achievements'

    Motherwell, the club Brown managed during 2009 and 2010, have said their former boss was "an icon and influential figure of Scottish football".

    They cite the incredible 6-6 draw with Hibernian, in which Motherwell fought back from 6-2 down in spectacular fashion, European tussles with Icelandic, Danish and Norwegian opposition, and a fighting 3-3 draw at Ibrox on the final day of the season as memorable moments from Brown's stint in charge.

    "He will forever be remembered for his astonishing achievements within the game and likeable character on and off the pitch," the club statement added.

    Craig Brown
    Copyright: SNS
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. First minister pays tribute to 'towering figure of the Scottish game'

    Humza Yousaf
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: First Minister Humza Yousaf pays warm tribute to Craig Brown

    Scotland’s first minister has joined those paying warm tributes to Craig Brown on social media

    Humza Yousaf says in a tweet the former Scotland manager was: "A towering figure of the Scottish game, Craig Brown & the Scotland team he managed gave us many good memories over the years.

    "You would be hard pressed to find a man who loved Scotland as passionately as he did.

    "My thoughts with his family & friends at this sad time."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. 'The gregarious charmer'

    "The affable & gregarious charmer who never got due appreciation," writes BBC Scotland's chief sports writer Tom English.

    Read the obituary in full here.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Craig Brown dies aged 82

    Craig Brown at Hampden
    Copyright: SNS

    Tributes are being paid to Craig Brown, Scotland's longest-serving manager, who has died aged 82.

    Brown was the last man to lead Scotland to a World Cup finals in 1998, part of a record-breaking stint with the national team spanning eight years from 1993 to 2001.

    After this very sad news, on these pages we'll be collating some of the memories and homages of those who knew one of Scottish football's most respected figures.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top