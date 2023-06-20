England win but Wales & Northern Ireland lose - Euro 2024 reaction

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Wales' hopes of reaching Euro 2024 took another huge blow as Turkey left it late before sealing a 2-0 win against the 10-man visitors in Samsun.

The Wales defence came under heavy criticism after its performance against Armenia on Friday, and it looked like they had been caught out once more when Chris Mepham turned the ball into his own net after nine minutes - only for VAR to rule the goal out for offside.

It was looking like a mostly positive half for Wales until Joe Morrell, one of two changes made for Wales, went high into a challenge with Ferdi Kadioglu and was shown a straight red card by referee Fabio Maresca.

Umut Nayir rose between Wales defenders to head home the opener and it was another substitute, Arda Guler, who put the result beyond doubt as he curled a superb effort from the edge of the Wales box into the top corner.

Victory leaves Turkey in pole position in Group D, while Wales could already be staring down the barrel of the play-offs if they are to reach Euro 2024.

