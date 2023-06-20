England win but Wales & Northern Ireland lose - Euro 2024 reaction

And finally...the Metro has squeezed in a small section on Bournemouth's decision yesterday to replace head coach Gary O'Neil with Spaniard Andoni Iraola, who was out of contract after leaving Rayo Vallecano.
MetroCopyright: Metro
'Bang, bang, bang for your buk'
Tuesday's back pages
Daily Mirror
The Mirror also leads with the Ashes but Arsenal ace Bukayo Saka rightly gets plenty of praise.
They also claim Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is closing in on a new big-money contract and carry a line from Manchester City chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak, who hopes they can 'rule the world'.
Daily MirrorCopyright: Daily Mirror
'It's Bukayo whacker'
Tuesday's back pages
The Sun
The Sun is the only paper to lead with Bukayo Saka following his first hat-trick for England to help maintain the national side's perfect record in European Championship qualifying. Manchester City chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak also features after his comments yesterday regarding 115 charges of breaching Financial Fair Play rules, which have been levelled at the club.
The first Ashes Test is in the balance going into the final day, so it's no shock to see that it dominates today's back pages. There is still some room for mention of Bukayo Saka's heroics in the Express, though. The Arsenal forward scored a hat-trick to help England beat North Macedonia 7-0 in a European Championship qualififer at Old Trafford last night.
Daily ExpressCopyright: Daily Express
Post update
Right, let's have a look at today's back pages of the national newspapers...
Get Involved - hopes and dreams for the home nations?
Tweet #bbcfootball, WhatsApp 03301231826, text 81111 (UK only, standard rates apply)
A long and difficult season is almost over for our men's teams, with just Scotland in action tonight against Georgia.
What did you think of your side's performance last night? What are you hoping to see from your national team next season? What would you consider to be progress?
Contact us via Twitter, text or WhatsApp using the contact details above.
Late strike proves costly for Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland 0-1 Kazakhstan
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Northern Ireland suffered a sorry, late 1-0 home defeat by Kazakhstan to leave their hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024 severely dented.
A breakaway 88th-minute goal by substitute Abat Aimbetov gave the visitors an unlikely victory.
Craig Cathcart and George Saville missed first-half headers for the injury-hit hosts, with substitute Conor McMenamin going close late on.
Northern Ireland, toothless for large parts, remain fifth in Group H.
Wales' hopes of reaching Euro 2024 took another huge blow as Turkey left it late before sealing a 2-0 win against the 10-man visitors in Samsun.
The Wales defence came under heavy criticism after its performance against Armenia on Friday, and it looked like they had been caught out once more when Chris Mepham turned the ball into his own net after nine minutes - only for VAR to rule the goal out for offside.
It was looking like a mostly positive half for Wales until Joe Morrell, one of two changes made for Wales, went high into a challenge with Ferdi Kadioglu and was shown a straight red card by referee Fabio Maresca.
Umut Nayir rose between Wales defenders to head home the opener and it was another substitute, Arda Guler, who put the result beyond doubt as he curled a superb effort from the edge of the Wales box into the top corner.
Victory leaves Turkey in pole position in Group D, while Wales could already be staring down the barrel of the play-offs if they are to reach Euro 2024.
Bukayo Saka scored the first hat-trick of his career as England made it four wins out of four Euro 2024 qualifiers by thrashing North Macedonia at Old Trafford.
Gareth Southgate's side are well on course to qualify for the tournament in Germany next summer and, even though North Macedonia provided meagre opposition, England still demonstrated the dazzling array of attacking options they have at their disposal.
And at the heart of it all was Arsenal's Saka who struck a superb treble before departing to a standing ovation with the game won.
Captain Harry Kane chipped in with a brace, while Marcus Rashford and Kalvin Phillips also got their names on the scoresheet.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
MetroCopyright: Metro Daily MirrorCopyright: Daily Mirror The SunCopyright: The Sun Daily ExpressCopyright: Daily Express Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'Cherry-picked Iraola in for axed O'Neil'
Tuesday's back pages
Metro
And finally...the Metro has squeezed in a small section on Bournemouth's decision yesterday to replace head coach Gary O'Neil with Spaniard Andoni Iraola, who was out of contract after leaving Rayo Vallecano.
'Bang, bang, bang for your buk'
Tuesday's back pages
Daily Mirror
The Mirror also leads with the Ashes but Arsenal ace Bukayo Saka rightly gets plenty of praise.
They also claim Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is closing in on a new big-money contract and carry a line from Manchester City chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak, who hopes they can 'rule the world'.
'It's Bukayo whacker'
Tuesday's back pages
The Sun
The Sun is the only paper to lead with Bukayo Saka following his first hat-trick for England to help maintain the national side's perfect record in European Championship qualifying. Manchester City chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak also features after his comments yesterday regarding 115 charges of breaching Financial Fair Play rules, which have been levelled at the club.
Read BBC Sport's story on Khaldoon's comments here.
'Bukayo treble as Lions run riot'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Express
The first Ashes Test is in the balance going into the final day, so it's no shock to see that it dominates today's back pages. There is still some room for mention of Bukayo Saka's heroics in the Express, though. The Arsenal forward scored a hat-trick to help England beat North Macedonia 7-0 in a European Championship qualififer at Old Trafford last night.
Post update
Right, let's have a look at today's back pages of the national newspapers...
Get Involved - hopes and dreams for the home nations?
Tweet #bbcfootball, WhatsApp 03301231826, text 81111 (UK only, standard rates apply)
A long and difficult season is almost over for our men's teams, with just Scotland in action tonight against Georgia.
What did you think of your side's performance last night? What are you hoping to see from your national team next season? What would you consider to be progress?
Contact us via Twitter, text or WhatsApp using the contact details above.
Late strike proves costly for Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland 0-1 Kazakhstan
Northern Ireland suffered a sorry, late 1-0 home defeat by Kazakhstan to leave their hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024 severely dented.
A breakaway 88th-minute goal by substitute Abat Aimbetov gave the visitors an unlikely victory.
Craig Cathcart and George Saville missed first-half headers for the injury-hit hosts, with substitute Conor McMenamin going close late on.
Northern Ireland, toothless for large parts, remain fifth in Group H.
You can read the full report here.
Wales' Euro 2024 hopes in the balance
Turkey 2-0 Wales
Wales' hopes of reaching Euro 2024 took another huge blow as Turkey left it late before sealing a 2-0 win against the 10-man visitors in Samsun.
The Wales defence came under heavy criticism after its performance against Armenia on Friday, and it looked like they had been caught out once more when Chris Mepham turned the ball into his own net after nine minutes - only for VAR to rule the goal out for offside.
It was looking like a mostly positive half for Wales until Joe Morrell, one of two changes made for Wales, went high into a challenge with Ferdi Kadioglu and was shown a straight red card by referee Fabio Maresca.
Umut Nayir rose between Wales defenders to head home the opener and it was another substitute, Arda Guler, who put the result beyond doubt as he curled a superb effort from the edge of the Wales box into the top corner.
Victory leaves Turkey in pole position in Group D, while Wales could already be staring down the barrel of the play-offs if they are to reach Euro 2024.
Click here for the full report.
Saka stars for England at Old Trafford
England 7-0 North Macedonia
Bukayo Saka scored the first hat-trick of his career as England made it four wins out of four Euro 2024 qualifiers by thrashing North Macedonia at Old Trafford.
Gareth Southgate's side are well on course to qualify for the tournament in Germany next summer and, even though North Macedonia provided meagre opposition, England still demonstrated the dazzling array of attacking options they have at their disposal.
And at the heart of it all was Arsenal's Saka who struck a superb treble before departing to a standing ovation with the game won.
Captain Harry Kane chipped in with a brace, while Marcus Rashford and Kalvin Phillips also got their names on the scoresheet.
Read Phil McNulty's full report here.
Today's agenda
The season is finally over...for our men's teams at least, with just Scotland left to play Georgia tonight.
But there is still the small matter of a World Cup to contend with for England's Lionesses.
We will be hearing from the camp in their pre-tournament media day from 11:30 BST before Sarina Wiegman and her side head out to Australia and New Zealand.
Before then, we will dissect last night's Euro 2024 qualifying action and have a look at today's gossip column, which includes a rumour about Paris St-Germain interest in England captain Harry Kane.
Good morning
It was a night of contrasting emotions for the home nations in European Championship qualifying action.
England kept up their 100% record with a fourth win of the campaign, sweeping aside North Macedonia with seven unanswered goals at Old Trafford.
But there was heartache for both Wales and Northern Ireland as late goals cost them in dismal defeats.