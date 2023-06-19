Transfer latest and build-up to international matches

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

England manager Gareth Southgate joked about players "tapping up" team-mates while on international duty but says the focus remains on facing North Macedonia at Old Trafford tonight.

The transfer window is open and several members of the squad - as demonstrated by Luke Shaw's jibe about Harry Kane and Declan Rice - are being linked with high-profile moves this summer.

"I haven't felt the need to say anything," laughed Southgate.

"The players are tapping each other up anyway on the quiet so I can't do anything about that!"

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is a long-term target of Arsenal, amongst other clubs, while there is speculation around Leicester City's James Maddison after the Foxes' relegation from the Premier League.

And England captain Kane's future is also being talked about as he enters the last year of his contract at Tottenham.

Read more here.