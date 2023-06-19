Transfer latest and build-up to international matches

England manager Gareth Southgate joked about players "tapping up" team-mates while on international duty but says the focus remains on facing North Macedonia at Old Trafford tonight.
The transfer window is open and several members of the squad - as demonstrated by Luke Shaw's jibe about Harry Kane and Declan Rice - are being linked with high-profile moves this summer.
"I haven't felt the need to say anything," laughed Southgate.
"The players are tapping each other up anyway on the quiet so I can't do anything about that!"
West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is a long-term target of Arsenal, amongst other clubs, while there is speculation around Leicester City's James Maddison after the Foxes' relegation from the Premier League.
And England captain Kane's future is also being talked about as he enters the last year of his contract at Tottenham.
Read more here.
Shaw 'would love' Kane & Rice to join him at Man Utd
As mentioned, Luke Shaw has been selling Manchester United to his England team-mates and would welcome Harry Kane and Declan Rice to the club "in a heartbeat".
Tonight's Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia is being played at United's home ground Old Trafford.
Tottenham striker Kane and West Ham midfielder Rice are said to be summer transfer targets for the Red Devils.
"I would love a few of them to join - I am not going to lie," said United defender Shaw, 27.
"I am speaking to them, telling them how good Manchester is, because I know their qualities.
"I know they are world-class players and they would be a massive help to us but I can only say so much. It is up to the club and whatever they decide, so we have to go from there.
"It is not normally discussed but, because of the time of the season and what is going on, there is a lot of talk, a lot of banter."
Read the full story here.
'Which player would you tap up for your club?'
Manchester United's Luke Shaw is seemingly doing his best to convince Harry Kane and Declan Rice to head to Old Trafford this summer.
Let's open this up...
If you could tap up one Premier League player or international star to come to your club this summer, who would it be and why?
Good morning
Hope you have had a good weekend.
The football season may have all but ended, but the football news never stops.
Harry Kane and Declan Rice find themselves on the back pages today after England team-mate Luke Shaw joked he has been showing them around Manchester United's Carrington training base.
Could the Tottenham talisman and West Ham captain be on their way to Old Trafford?
Stick with us today for all the latest news on football transfers, plus build-up to tonight's European Championship qualifiers.