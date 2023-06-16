Live

Transfer news and build-up to Euro 2024 qualifiers

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo and Katie Stafford

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Real beats Prem'

    Friday's back pages

    The Sun

    Jude Bellingham didn't hold back in his praise for Real Madrid as he was unveiled as their new signing.,

    There's also more in The Sun on the ongoing Manchester United takeover saga.

  2. Post update

    A bit more to come from the papers, although I think there's a cricket match starting today?

  3. 'Braveheart who fought to the end'

    Friday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Bellingham features in the Express too, with history getting another mention.

    There is also a tribute to former Leeds and Man Utd great Gordon McQueen, who has died aged 70.

  4. 'Real honour for Jude'

    Friday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    In the Star, Jude Bellingham gets a mention after his Real Madrid unveiling, in which he discussed the 'proudest day of his life' signing for the 'best club in history'.

  5. Good morning

    Thursday was utterly frenetic

    We brought you all the Premier League fixtures, Jude Bellingham’s arrival at Real Madrid and the sad news of the death of of Scotland, Leeds and Man Utd great Gordon McQueen.

    We will have lots to get through on Friday too as we count down to the Euro 2024 qualifiers later, and update you on all the transfer news.

    We’ll start with the papers, which are likely to be dominated by the start of the Ashes but we’ll find the best football stories. Then we’ll set sail with today's agenda.

