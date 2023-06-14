Transfer window opens - latest news and gossip

'No potential contract extension has been mentioned'
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Mbappe said reports he wants to join Real Madrid this summer were "lies".
His camp told the AFP news agency on Tuesday the possibility of extending his contract "has not been discussed since [he informed PSG last year] over the course of the year, except a fortnight ago to announce the sending of the letter".
"No potential contract extension has been mentioned," they added.
"After maintaining publicly in recent weeks that he would be a PSG player next season, Kylian Mbappe has not asked to leave this summer and has just confirmed to the club that he would not be activating the extra year."
PSG were told last year Mbappe would not extend contract
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Kylian Mbappe wants to stay at Paris St-Germain for now but says he will not extend his contract beyond 2024.
Live Reporting
Harry De Cosemo
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
Transfer news, transfer news, transfer news! The window is open.
-
Where will Mbappe go?
-
England latest as Marcus Rashford speaks.
-
Much more chat and debate as we go.
ExpressCopyright: Express MailCopyright: Mail StarCopyright: Star The iCopyright: The i MetroCopyright: Metro
'No potential contract extension has been mentioned'
Mbappe said reports he wants to join Real Madrid this summer were "lies".
His camp told the AFP news agency on Tuesday the possibility of extending his contract "has not been discussed since [he informed PSG last year] over the course of the year, except a fortnight ago to announce the sending of the letter".
"No potential contract extension has been mentioned," they added.
"After maintaining publicly in recent weeks that he would be a PSG player next season, Kylian Mbappe has not asked to leave this summer and has just confirmed to the club that he would not be activating the extra year."
PSG were told last year Mbappe would not extend contract
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Kylian Mbappe wants to stay at Paris St-Germain for now but says he will not extend his contract beyond 2024.
The 24-year-old France forward's deal expires after next season, with the option of another year.
On Tuesday he tweeted he "will continue" at PSG, but a letter from his camp said next season would be his last at the club.
Mbappe says PSG were first told on 15 July, 2022 of his decision to reject the extension.
Official correspondence has followed to that effect this week, with Mbappe saying the "only aim of the letter was to confirm what had already been spoken about".
However, PSG are prepared to sell their record goalscorer this summer rather than risk losing him for free in a year's time.
Full story.
Today's agenda
Right then, it is a fine Wednesday morning, and this is what we have for you.
'Mbappe could put Kane in the shade'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Express
And finally, Man City players are targeting more success and Mbappe could turn Real Madrid's focus away from Harry Kane.
Both stories are n the Express.
'City party boys arrive for England duty
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Mail
The Mail also writes that City's England stars will join up with the squad today.
Good luck to Jack Grealish in particular.
'It's a win, win, win Cityuation'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Star
The Star, writes that Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings believes England will be lifted by the Manchester City contingent joining up with the squad after their Treble celebrations.
'United shares spike as deal edges closer'
Wednesday's back pages
The I
With the Ashes only days away, cricket is dominating the i.
But it does report that share prices have gone up in Manchester United as a takeover deal reportedly edges closer.
And, on Mbappe, it is said that England is 'on his radar'.
'Scramble for Mbappe'
Wednesday's back pages
Metro
We start with the Metro, which reports that Premier League clubs are 'on alert' after it emerged he will not be triggering an extra year of his contract at PSG.
We are going to be delving into where he could go later, so get in touch with your thoughts...
Post update
We'll bring you the agenda for today right after our usual glance at the back pages!
Good morning
Happy transfer window day!
It is open for business, so we are here to have a laugh looking at all the news and gossip around the world right now.
Kylian Mbappe is dominating the agenda right now as he often does at this time of year, ansd we'll look in depth at what happens with him, but there is plenty more to discuss too.
Strap yourselves in, silly season starts here!