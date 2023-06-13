Transfer news as PSG prepared to sell Mbappe, Arsenal close in on Rice

Hello and thank you for joining us!

I'm sure there'll be a few sore heads for Man City fans this morning after last night's Treble parade and celebrations.

We'll bring you all the reaction from that, plus we've got lots of transfer news and gossip to get through.

Paris St-Germain are prepared to sell Kylian Mbappe his summer instead of letting him leave on a free next season. Where could the World Cup winner end up?

And in the Premier League, it looks like Declan Rice is edging closer to a £100m move to Arsenal. Could he prove the missing piece to the Gunners Premier League title hopes?

Later this afternoon, we will be bringing you all the main lines from England's media day before their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

