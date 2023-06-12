See every new Premier League kit for 2023-24

Newcastle United have unveiled their new home kit for the 2023-24 season. After securing their spot in the top tier of European competition next season, the new strip will be the first to feature the Champions League logo in 20 years. The club say the new design "remains traditional, featuring the club's iconic black and white stripes - celebrating past triumphs as the Magpies enter a new era under head coach Eddie Howe". Find all the best Newcastle content here
Newcastle United home kit
Newcastle United have unveiled their new home kit for the 2023-24 season.
After securing their spot in the top tier of European competition next season, the new strip will be the first to feature the Champions League logo in 20 years.
The club say the new design "remains traditional, featuring the club's iconic black and white stripes - celebrating past triumphs as the Magpies enter a new era under head coach Eddie Howe".
Tottenham Hotspur home kit
Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their new home kit for the 2023-24 season.
For the first time since the 2012-13 campaign, Spurs return to an all-Lilywhite outfit, including shorts and socks.
On realsing the strip, the club said: "The subtle pattern of overlapping circles and lines seen throughout draws inspiration from the sounds of London N17 and the area’s broadcasting history."
The kit will be worn for the first time when Tottenham take on West Ham United in Perth on 18 July - the opening match of their Asia-Pacific Tour.
Manchester City home kit
Manchester City have revealed their new home kit for the 2023-24 season.
The sky blue shirt pays tribute to the 20-year anniversary of City playing at Etihad Stadium.
Originally called the City of Manchester Stadium, the venue was first opened for football matches in August 2003.
Arsenal home kit
Arsenal have launched their new home kit for the 2023-24 season, which they say celebrates "the joy and pride in moving forward together".
Bukayo Saka, fresh from signing a new long term contract at the club, joined more than 300 supporters and members of staff in the seats at Emirates Stadium to reveal the new kit.
"Celebrating this moment together makes us excited to wear this shirt next season," he said.
"It’s so powerful when we know teammates, supporters and friends are driving us on. We’re stronger when we’re moving forward, together.”
Crystal Palace home kit
Crystal Palace have launched their new home kit for the 2023-24 season.
It comes on the 10-year anniversary of their most recent promotion to the Premier League - and will be worn in their record 11th straight campaign in the top flight.
A Palace club statement said: "The shirt’s design is made of red and blue halves to celebrate 10 years and that first incredible season we had in 2013-14."
There is also a silhouette of the original Crystal Palace, where the club was founded in 1861 and played from 1862, as background details on the shirt.
Liverpool home kit
Liverpool have revealed their new home kit for the 2023-24 Premier League season.
The strip pays homage to the legendary Bill Shankly's last season in charge of the Reds 50 years ago.
Shankly guided the Reds to the FA Cup in 1973-74.
