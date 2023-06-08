Live

Reaction to West Ham's first major trophy in 43 years & transfer news

Sarah Rendell

  1. 'I couldn't go full Mourinho'

    Fiorentina 1-2 West Ham

    West Ham manager David Moyes said he could not "go full Jose Mourinho" with his goal celebration.

    "I was halfway down the touchline but I couldn't do a full Mourinho as I can't slide on my knees and the grass was a bit dry. I was worried that I was going to go on my belly so I just ran down.

    "I was speaking to Jarrod [Bowen] about it and when he got through first thing I thought was 'he is not going to give offside is he? Is there any chance it's offside?'" Watch the boss' full reaction:

    Video caption: David Moyes on goal celebration and West Ham's 'super season' in Europe
  2. Recap of Hammers famous win

    Fiorentina 1-2 West Ham

    Declan Rice with the trophy
    Let's first recap the action from last night. Simon Stone was at the Fortuna Arena and wrote the report: "West Ham ended their 43-year wait for a major trophy as Jarrod Bowen scored a last-minute goal to beat Fiorentina and win the Europa Conference League in Prague.

    "The final seemed to be heading for extra time after Said Benrahma's second-half penalty was cancelled out just seven minutes later by a well-taken effort from Giacomo Bonaventura.

    "It was a testy and sometimes bad tempered game - and at one point it got downright ugly as Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi was struck by a plastic bottle thrown from the West Ham section.

    "The match was settled in the most dramatic manner. Bowen timed his run to perfection as Lucas Paqueta slid a superb pass through the Fiorentina defence."

    Read the full piece here.

  3. 'Hammers history'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    The Mail are leading with West Ham's Europa Conference League final win.

    Mail back page
  4. 'Hammer time'

    Thursday's back pages

    The I

    The i have also chosen to go with West Ham's history-making win, focusing on Jarrod Bowen's last-minute winner.

    The i
  5. 'Forever Bowen bubbles'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Sun

    Jarrod Bowen is a West Ham legend after last-minute winner, write The Sun.

    The Sun
  6. Good morning!

    How are you feeling this morning West Ham fans? Has it sunk in that your team has won its first major trophy in 43 years? What a final it was against Fiorentina with all the twists and turns! I'll be bringing you all the reaction from players, coaches and the footballing world this morning on the achievement.

    West Ham won't be all we focus on today though with a heap of transfer news. Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham has agreed terms with Real Madrid despite reported interest from clubs like Liverpool. Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Bayern Munich want Tottenham's Harry Kane. The transfer news is never-ending and so all the latest news will be here later on.

    For now though let's take a look at what the papers have to say this morning ...

