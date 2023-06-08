Reaction to West Ham's first major trophy in 43 years & transfer news

West Ham manager David Moyes said he could not "go full Jose Mourinho" with his goal celebration.
"I was halfway down the touchline but I couldn't do a full Mourinho as I can't slide on my knees and the grass was a bit dry. I was worried that I was going to go on my belly so I just ran down.
"I was speaking to Jarrod [Bowen] about it and when he got through first thing I thought was 'he is not going to give offside is he? Is there any chance it's offside?'" Watch the boss' full reaction:
Recap of Hammers famous win
Fiorentina 1-2 West Ham
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Let's first recap the action from last night. Simon Stone was at the Fortuna Arena and wrote the report: "West Ham ended their 43-year wait for a major trophy as Jarrod Bowen scored a last-minute goal to beat Fiorentina and win the Europa Conference League in Prague.
"The final seemed to be heading for extra time after Said Benrahma's second-half penalty was cancelled out just seven minutes later by a well-taken effort from Giacomo Bonaventura.
"It was a testy and sometimes bad tempered game - and at one point it got downright ugly as Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi was struck by a plastic bottle thrown from the West Ham section.
"The match was settled in the most dramatic manner. Bowen timed his run to perfection as Lucas Paqueta slid a superb pass through the Fiorentina defence."
The Mail are leading with West Ham's Europa Conference League final win.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'Hammer time'
Thursday's back pages
The I
The i have also chosen to go with West Ham's history-making win, focusing on Jarrod Bowen's last-minute winner.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'Forever Bowen bubbles'
Thursday's back pages
The Sun
Jarrod Bowen is a West Ham legend after last-minute winner, write The Sun.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Good morning!
How are you feeling this morning West Ham fans? Has it sunk in that your team has won its first major trophy in 43 years? What a final it was against Fiorentina with all the twists and turns! I'll be bringing you all the reaction from players, coaches and the footballing world this morning on the achievement.
West Ham won't be all we focus on today though with a heap of transfer news. Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham has agreed terms with Real Madrid despite reported interest from clubs like Liverpool. Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Bayern Munich want Tottenham's Harry Kane. The transfer news is never-ending and so all the latest news will be here later on.
For now though let's take a look at what the papers have to say this morning ...
Live Reporting
Sarah Rendell
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'I couldn't go full Mourinho'
Fiorentina 1-2 West Ham
West Ham manager David Moyes said he could not "go full Jose Mourinho" with his goal celebration.
"I was halfway down the touchline but I couldn't do a full Mourinho as I can't slide on my knees and the grass was a bit dry. I was worried that I was going to go on my belly so I just ran down.
"I was speaking to Jarrod [Bowen] about it and when he got through first thing I thought was 'he is not going to give offside is he? Is there any chance it's offside?'" Watch the boss' full reaction:
Recap of Hammers famous win
Fiorentina 1-2 West Ham
Let's first recap the action from last night. Simon Stone was at the Fortuna Arena and wrote the report: "West Ham ended their 43-year wait for a major trophy as Jarrod Bowen scored a last-minute goal to beat Fiorentina and win the Europa Conference League in Prague.
"The final seemed to be heading for extra time after Said Benrahma's second-half penalty was cancelled out just seven minutes later by a well-taken effort from Giacomo Bonaventura.
"It was a testy and sometimes bad tempered game - and at one point it got downright ugly as Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi was struck by a plastic bottle thrown from the West Ham section.
"The match was settled in the most dramatic manner. Bowen timed his run to perfection as Lucas Paqueta slid a superb pass through the Fiorentina defence."
Read the full piece here.
'Hammers history'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Mail
The Mail are leading with West Ham's Europa Conference League final win.
'Hammer time'
Thursday's back pages
The I
The i have also chosen to go with West Ham's history-making win, focusing on Jarrod Bowen's last-minute winner.
'Forever Bowen bubbles'
Thursday's back pages
The Sun
Jarrod Bowen is a West Ham legend after last-minute winner, write The Sun.
Good morning!
How are you feeling this morning West Ham fans? Has it sunk in that your team has won its first major trophy in 43 years? What a final it was against Fiorentina with all the twists and turns! I'll be bringing you all the reaction from players, coaches and the footballing world this morning on the achievement.
West Ham won't be all we focus on today though with a heap of transfer news. Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham has agreed terms with Real Madrid despite reported interest from clubs like Liverpool. Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Bayern Munich want Tottenham's Harry Kane. The transfer news is never-ending and so all the latest news will be here later on.
For now though let's take a look at what the papers have to say this morning ...