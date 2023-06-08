Reaction to West Ham's first major trophy in 43 years & transfer news

West Ham manager David Moyes said he could not "go full Jose Mourinho" with his goal celebration.

"I was halfway down the touchline but I couldn't do a full Mourinho as I can't slide on my knees and the grass was a bit dry. I was worried that I was going to go on my belly so I just ran down.

"I was speaking to Jarrod [Bowen] about it and when he got through first thing I thought was 'he is not going to give offside is he? Is there any chance it's offside?'" Watch the boss' full reaction: