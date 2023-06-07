Live

Europa Conference League build-up & transfer news

Emma Smith

  1. Get Involved - Your UECL final predictions

    Get in touch with us via #bbcfootball, via WhatsApp on 03301231826 or via text to 81111 (UK only - texts will be charged at your standard message rate)

    So, what are your predictions for tonight's game?

    Will West Ham taste European glory? Or will Fiorentina spoil the Hammers' party? Who are you backing to score the goals and be the hero.

    Let us know using the contact details above, we'd love to hear from you.

  2. 'We can be heroes'

    The Daily Mail

    Rice also has pride of place on the Mail's back page, as he aims to become the first West Ham captain to lift a trophy since Billy Bonds hoisted the FA Cup aloft in 1980.

    Mail back page June 7
  3. 'I want to give you one Moore win'

    Daily Mirror

    The Mirror splash on tonight's Europa Conference League final, with Declan Rice - for who this is widely expected to be his West Ham farewell - saying victory in Prague would be his "best achievement in football".

    Mirror back page June 7
  4. This morning's back pages

    The sports headlines today are dominated by golf, following the shock merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf yesterday.

    There is still some room for football on a couple of them however...

  5. Good morning!

    Get in touch with us via #bbcfootball, via WhatsApp on 03301231826 or via text to 81111 (UK only - texts will be charged at your standard message rate)

    Happy Europa League Conference final day!

    We'll have all the build-up to tonight's big match in Prague, as West Ham aim for European glory against Fiorentina.

    Plus we'll bring you all the latest football news, transfer talk - and as ever your views are very welcome.

