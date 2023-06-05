Tottenham & transfer latest, plus Ibrahimovic tributes

The Mail writes that music icon Elton John greeted Man City's victorious cup heroes.
'Mad about Harry'
Monday's back pages
Daily Mirror
Ilkay Gundogan is looking towards the Champions League final having scored twice at Wembley and Postecoglou's job is laid bare with the Kane news, should he take over at Spurs.
That is in the Mirror.
'£100m Kane in Spain'
Monday's back pages
The Daily Star
In the Star, Real Madrid's reported interest in a £100m move for Harry Kane is giving Tottenham and the man they want as manager, Ange Postecoglou, a 'headache'.
Good morning
After a busy weekend of football and reaction to that football, we are looking at what could be a very busy summer on this Monday edition.
Lots of transfer talk and gossip. As you'll see when we go through the papers, Harry Kane is in the headlines, plus we'll start the build-up to Man City's Champions League showdown with some Treble chat.
Plus, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has retired and Karim Benzema has joined Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos in an announcement over his future.
Plenty to get through. The agenda will follow those back pages...
