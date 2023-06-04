Reaction after Man City win FA Cup and Celtic seal treble

Man City 2-1 Man Utd: Gundogan's goals, what the manager and players said and how City refocus on their Treble bid with the Champions League final next week.
Celtic: Another Treble complete, but is Ange Postecoglou about to say goodbye amid Spurs links?
Barcelona lift Women's Champions League title.
Sunday gossip.
'They're the top Guns'
FA Cup final back pages
The Daily Express
And in the Express, Gundogan's double takes centre stage.
It writes that the German has put City on a Treble charge.
Express
'Gunna believe us'
FA Cup final back pages
The Daily Star
The Star runs with City's two-goal hero Ilkay Gundogan, who has given a rallying cry to his side before the Champions League after sealing a domestic double on Saturday.
Star
Post update
There are just a couple of papers to look at this morning, but we'll do that before I bring you the agenda.
Good morning
A day for solidifying dynasties.
At Wembley, Manchester City beat their city rivals Manchester United to win what they hope will be the second part of a Treble, while Celtic completed their domestic one by beating Inverness at Hampden Park.
We'll look back at both games in this bonus live text today, while also discussing Barcelona's Women's Champions League win.
Today's agenda
It's reaction all the way!
Good morning
A day for solidifying dynasties.
At Wembley, Manchester City beat their city rivals Manchester United to win what they hope will be the second part of a Treble, while Celtic completed their domestic one by beating Inverness at Hampden Park.
We'll look back at both games in this bonus live text today, while also discussing Barcelona's Women's Champions League win.