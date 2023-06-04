Live

Reaction after Man City win FA Cup and Celtic seal treble

preview
1,140
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. Today's agenda

    It's reaction all the way!

    • Man City 2-1 Man Utd: Gundogan's goals, what the manager and players said and how City refocus on their Treble bid with the Champions League final next week.
    • Celtic: Another Treble complete, but is Ange Postecoglou about to say goodbye amid Spurs links?
    • Barcelona lift Women's Champions League title.
    • Sunday gossip.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'They're the top Guns'

    FA Cup final back pages

    The Daily Express

    And in the Express, Gundogan's double takes centre stage.

    It writes that the German has put City on a Treble charge.

    Express
    Copyright: Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'Gunna believe us'

    FA Cup final back pages

    The Daily Star

    The Star runs with City's two-goal hero Ilkay Gundogan, who has given a rallying cry to his side before the Champions League after sealing a domestic double on Saturday.

    Star
    Copyright: Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    There are just a couple of papers to look at this morning, but we'll do that before I bring you the agenda.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Good morning

    A day for solidifying dynasties.

    At Wembley, Manchester City beat their city rivals Manchester United to win what they hope will be the second part of a Treble, while Celtic completed their domestic one by beating Inverness at Hampden Park.

    We'll look back at both games in this bonus live text today, while also discussing Barcelona's Women's Champions League win.

    Man City lift FA Cip
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Celtic lift Scottish Cup
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top