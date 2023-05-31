England World Cup squad announcement, football news and transfer latest

A couple of the major stories from last night now, including the news that Anthony Martial has been ruled out of the FA Cup final.

The Manchester United forward has a hamstring injury and will not be available against Manchester City on Saturday at Wembley.

The France international sustained the injury in Sunday's 2-1 win against Fulhamat Old Trafford.

Tests revealed the 27-year-old had suffered a muscle tear, the club confirmed on Tuesday.