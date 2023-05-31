Live

England World Cup squad announcement, football news and transfer latest

Live Reporting

Emma Smith

All times stated are UK

  1. Martial to miss FA Cup final

    A couple of the major stories from last night now, including the news that Anthony Martial has been ruled out of the FA Cup final.

    The Manchester United forward has a hamstring injury and will not be available against Manchester City on Saturday at Wembley.

    The France international sustained the injury in Sunday's 2-1 win against Fulhamat Old Trafford.

    Tests revealed the 27-year-old had suffered a muscle tear, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

    Anthony Martial
    Copyright: Getty Images
  2. 'Ciao Felix'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Our back page round up circles back to Joao Felix, who will not be signed by Chelsea following an inconsistent loan spell.

    Felix, after being sent off on his Blues debut, went on to score four goals in 16 Premier League matches.

    Star May 31
    Copyright: Daily Star
  3. 'Race is on to stop cup final anarchy'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    The Daily Mail report that 'sprinter stewards' will be employed at the FA Cup final in a bid to stop protestors disrupting the game.

    Manchester United and Manchester City face off in the final on Saturday at Wembley.

    Mail May 31
    Copyright: Daily Mail
  4. 'All eyes on Sarina'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The I

    There is also focus on today's England World Cup squad announcement.

    The Lionesses have been hampered by injuries, with captain Leah Williamson definitely ruled out while there are doubts about star players Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze and Millie Bright.

    i May 31
    Copyright: i
  5. 'Red or Buried'

    Wednesday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Another prominent story is the future of Mason Greenwood at Manchester United.

    The England forward has not played for the club since January 2022 after being charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The charges were dropped three months ago.

    Mirror May 31
    Copyright: Mirror
  6. 'Joao Dropper'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    One story dominating the back pages this morning is the news that Chelsea will not be signing loanee Joao Felix on a permanent transfer.

    Felix joined the Blues on a temporary deal from Atletico Madrid in January, however is not part of the plan for new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

    Express May 31
    Copyright: Daily Express
  7. Post update

    First up, let's take a look at this morning's headlines...

  8. Good morning!

    It's day three without Premier League football - hope you're all holding up ok.

    To sate your appetites, we have the small matter of a European final later as Sevilla face Roma, and we'll have all the build-up to that.

    Earlier this afternoon, England manager Sarina Wiegman will name her 23-woman squad for the 2023 World Cup, and we will have live news coverage as that happens. Although given the injury issues being faced by the Lionesses, will she have 23 players to choose from?

    We will also have all the latest news, views and transfer talk throughout the day.

