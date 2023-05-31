England World Cup squad announcement, football news and transfer latest

The Daily Mail report that 'sprinter stewards' will be employed at the FA Cup final in a bid to stop protestors disrupting the game.
Manchester United and Manchester City face off in the final on Saturday at Wembley.
Daily MailCopyright: Daily Mail
'All eyes on Sarina'
Wednesday's back pages
The I
There is also focus on today's England World Cup squad announcement.
The Lionesses have been hampered by injuries, with captain Leah Williamson definitely ruled out while there are doubts about star players Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze and Millie Bright.
iCopyright: i
'Red or Buried'
Wednesday's back pages
Daily Mirror
Another prominent story is the future of Mason Greenwood at Manchester United.
The England forward has not played for the club since January 2022 after being charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The charges were dropped three months ago.
MirrorCopyright: Mirror
'Joao Dropper'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Express
One story dominating the back pages this morning is the news that Chelsea will not be signing loanee Joao Felix on a permanent transfer.
Felix joined the Blues on a temporary deal from Atletico Madrid in January, however is not part of the plan for new manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Daily ExpressCopyright: Daily Express
Post update
First up, let's take a look at this morning's headlines...
Good morning!
It's day three without Premier League football - hope you're all holding up ok.
To sate your appetites, we have the small matter of a European final later as Sevilla face Roma, and we'll have all the build-up to that.
Earlier this afternoon, England manager Sarina Wiegman will name her 23-woman squad for the 2023 World Cup, and we will have live news coverage as that happens. Although given the injury issues being faced by the Lionesses, will she have 23 players to choose from?
We will also have all the latest news, views and transfer talk throughout the day.
Live Reporting
Emma Smith
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star Daily MailCopyright: Daily Mail iCopyright: i MirrorCopyright: Mirror Daily ExpressCopyright: Daily Express
Martial to miss FA Cup final
A couple of the major stories from last night now, including the news that Anthony Martial has been ruled out of the FA Cup final.
The Manchester United forward has a hamstring injury and will not be available against Manchester City on Saturday at Wembley.
The France international sustained the injury in Sunday's 2-1 win against Fulhamat Old Trafford.
Tests revealed the 27-year-old had suffered a muscle tear, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
'Ciao Felix'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Star
Our back page round up circles back to Joao Felix, who will not be signed by Chelsea following an inconsistent loan spell.
Felix, after being sent off on his Blues debut, went on to score four goals in 16 Premier League matches.
'Race is on to stop cup final anarchy'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Mail
The Daily Mail report that 'sprinter stewards' will be employed at the FA Cup final in a bid to stop protestors disrupting the game.
Manchester United and Manchester City face off in the final on Saturday at Wembley.
'All eyes on Sarina'
Wednesday's back pages
The I
There is also focus on today's England World Cup squad announcement.
The Lionesses have been hampered by injuries, with captain Leah Williamson definitely ruled out while there are doubts about star players Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze and Millie Bright.
'Red or Buried'
Wednesday's back pages
Daily Mirror
Another prominent story is the future of Mason Greenwood at Manchester United.
The England forward has not played for the club since January 2022 after being charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The charges were dropped three months ago.
'Joao Dropper'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Express
One story dominating the back pages this morning is the news that Chelsea will not be signing loanee Joao Felix on a permanent transfer.
Felix joined the Blues on a temporary deal from Atletico Madrid in January, however is not part of the plan for new manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Post update
First up, let's take a look at this morning's headlines...
Good morning!
It's day three without Premier League football - hope you're all holding up ok.
To sate your appetites, we have the small matter of a European final later as Sevilla face Roma, and we'll have all the build-up to that.
Earlier this afternoon, England manager Sarina Wiegman will name her 23-woman squad for the 2023 World Cup, and we will have live news coverage as that happens. Although given the injury issues being faced by the Lionesses, will she have 23 players to choose from?
We will also have all the latest news, views and transfer talk throughout the day.