Transfer latest and football news

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has given an extended interview with the Times in which Mason Greenwood was mentioned.

Greenwood is currently not available for United selection as they do their own investigations into the issues that led to the striker being arrested on serious charges, including rape, before all charges were dismissed earlier this year.

In his interview, Henry Winter says: "Ten Hag says the forward has 'showed in past that he is capable of doing that' front role, scoring 36 times in 130 appearances, but emphasises it is not his decision as to whether he returns."

It is understandable why United did not want to deal with Greenwood whilst the season is going on but you would expect they will need it resolving early in the summer.