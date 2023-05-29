Leicester & Leeds relegated as Everton survive - reaction

Let's start at Goodison Park, where Everton edged past Bournemouth to ensure a 70th successive season in the top flight.

The Toffees began the day outside of the drop zone and knew they would secure survival with victory, but for a while they dropped into the bottom three as Leicester were beating West Ham.

But a fizzing 20 yard strike from Abdoulaye Doucoure put Sean Dyche's side in front after 57 minutes, with the Toffees surviving a very nervy moments and 10 minutes of stoppage time before their survival could be confirmed.