Abdoulaye Doucoure, Rodrigo and James Maddison
Leicester & Leeds relegated as Everton survive - reaction

Tom Mallows

  1. Doucoure seals Everton survival

    Everton 1-0 Bournemouth

    Let's start at Goodison Park, where Everton edged past Bournemouth to ensure a 70th successive season in the top flight.

    The Toffees began the day outside of the drop zone and knew they would secure survival with victory, but for a while they dropped into the bottom three as Leicester were beating West Ham.

    But a fizzing 20 yard strike from Abdoulaye Doucoure put Sean Dyche's side in front after 57 minutes, with the Toffees surviving a very nervy moments and 10 minutes of stoppage time before their survival could be confirmed.

    Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrating after scoring against Bournemouth
  3. 'Down and out'

    The back pages

    The I

    While most of the back pages lead with pictures of Everton celebrating, the despair of Leeds and Leicester is the focus on the back page of the i.

    The i back page
  4. 'From the threat of oblivion to a burst of ecstasy'

    The back pages

    The Daily Mail

    Daily Mail back page
  5. 'Ab Fab'

    The back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express back page
  6. 'Dou or die'

    The back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror back page
  7. 'Dou and Cry'

    The back pages

    The Daily Star

    The Star and the Mirror focus on the contrasting emotions at Goodison Park, Elland Road and the King Power Stadium.

    Star back page
  8. 'Never again'

    The back pages

    The Sun

    The Sun leads with similar quotes from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

    There is also a story that Mauricio Pochettino has signed his contract to become new Chelsea manager - something to keep an eye on this week.

    Sun back page
  9. 'This can't happen again'

    The back pages

    The Times

    The Times leads on quotes from Everton boss Sean Dyche, who has called for change at the Toffees to ensure they are not in a last day relegation battle again.

    The Times back page
  11. The results

    We will get across all 10 matches throughout the morning - including Aston Villa sealing their return to Europe with victory over Brighton.

    But for now here are the results from the final day:

    • Arsenal 5-0 Wolves
    • Aston Villa 2-1 Brighton
    • Brentford 1-0 Manchester City
    • Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle
    • Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottingham Forest
    • Everton 1-0 Bournemouth
    • Leeds 1-4 Tottenham
    • Leicester 2-1 West Ham
    • Manchester United 2-1 Fulham
    • Southampton 4-4 Liverpool
  12. Good morning

    The agony, the ecstasy. The joy and despair. The final day of the Premier League season delivered in spades.

    Stand by for all the reaction to a tumultuous afternoon, with Leicester and Leeds contemplating life in the Championship, while Everton just about survive.

    Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall covering his face at full time after Leicester are relegated
    Luke Ayling covering his face after Leeds' relegation
    Everton celebrating Abdoulaye Doucoure's goal against Bournemouth
