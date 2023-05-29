Leicester & Leeds relegated as Everton survive - reaction

The Toffees began the day outside of the drop zone and knew they would secure survival with victory, but for a while they dropped into the bottom three as Leicester were beating West Ham.
But a fizzing 20 yard strike from Abdoulaye Doucoure put Sean Dyche's side in front after 57 minutes, with the Toffees surviving a very nervy moments and 10 minutes of stoppage time before their survival could be confirmed.
'Down and out'
The back pages
The I
While most of the back pages lead with pictures of Everton celebrating, the despair of Leeds and Leicester is the focus on the back page of the i.
'From the threat of oblivion to a burst of ecstasy'
Arsenal 5-0 Wolves
Aston Villa 2-1 Brighton
Brentford 1-0 Manchester City
Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle
Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottingham Forest
Everton 1-0 Bournemouth
Leeds 1-4 Tottenham
Leicester 2-1 West Ham
Manchester United 2-1 Fulham
Southampton 4-4 Liverpool
Doucoure seals Everton survival
Everton 1-0 Bournemouth
Let's start at Goodison Park, where Everton edged past Bournemouth to ensure a 70th successive season in the top flight.
The back pages
While most of the back pages lead with pictures of Everton celebrating, the despair of Leeds and Leicester is the focus on the back page of the i.
'From the threat of oblivion to a burst of ecstasy'
The back pages
The Daily Mail
'Ab Fab'
The back pages
The Daily Express
'Dou or die'
The back pages
Daily Mirror
'Dou and Cry'
The back pages
The Daily Star
The Star and the Mirror focus on the contrasting emotions at Goodison Park, Elland Road and the King Power Stadium.
'Never again'
The back pages
The Sun
The Sun leads with similar quotes from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.
There is also a story that Mauricio Pochettino has signed his contract to become new Chelsea manager - something to keep an eye on this week.
'This can't happen again'
The back pages
The Times
The Times leads on quotes from Everton boss Sean Dyche, who has called for change at the Toffees to ensure they are not in a last day relegation battle again.
Let's start with the back pages...
The results
We will get across all 10 matches throughout the morning - including Aston Villa sealing their return to Europe with victory over Brighton.
But for now here are the results from the final day:
Good morning
The agony, the ecstasy. The joy and despair. The final day of the Premier League season delivered in spades.
Stand by for all the reaction to a tumultuous afternoon, with Leicester and Leeds contemplating life in the Championship, while Everton just about survive.