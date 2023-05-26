Man Utd seal top-four finish & Premier League news conferences

The Times also puts Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou in the frame for the Tottenham hot seat after reporting that Feyenoord boss Arne Slot - Spurs' number one target - has decided to stay at the Dutch champions.
There is also a picture of Casemiro and Anthony Martial celebrating as Manchester United "return to the big time".
'Agony Ant'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Star
The Star says an injury to Manchester United winger Antony, who was stretchered off during Thursday night's 4-1 win at home to Chelsea, quelled the club's joy at qualifying for next season's Champions League.
There is also a story on Tottenham's hunt for a new manager, with Spurs now "turning their attention" to Celtic's Australian boss Ange Postecoglou.
Manchester United's return to the Champions League understandably dominates the back page headlines, but there are plenty more stories doing the rounds.
The Mail also has a piece on Tottenham's shock at the £15m price tag slapped on managerial target Arne Slot by club Feyenoord, as well as a report on United's intention to join the £100m bidding war for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.
Today's agenda
The Premier League is not the only show in town this weekend, with a host of issues to be decided across the Women's Super League, the English Football League play-offs and across Europe.
Here is a loose agenda of what we plan to cover today:
Friday's back pages
Manchester United seal Champions League place - reaction
Premier League news conferences - starting with Jurgen Klopp (09:30 BST) and Eddie Howe (10:00 BST)
Gossip - Kane leads trio of Man Utd targets
Coventry take on Luton for place in Premier League - look ahead to Saturday's Championship play-off final
Will Chelsea or Man Utd win the Women's Super League? All the latest before Saturday's final games
Can Borussia Dortmund end Bayern Munich's 10-year reign as Bundesliga champions?
As ever, get in touch with your thoughts and opinions on the weekend's football by getting in touch via Twitter (#bbcfootball), WhatsApp (03301231826) or text (81111 - UK only, standard message rates apply).
Roy's fond farewell?
It is testament to the job done by Roy Hodgson since replacing Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace that the club go into this final round of fixtures with little to play for other than pride.
Palace go into Sunday's match at home to Nottingham Forest 11th in the table. A win will ensure they finish above big-spending neighbours Chelsea.
Could this be Hodgson's final fond farewell to the Eagles fans? We will be hearing from the veteran former England manager at 12:30 BST.
Good morning
How are we all today? Ready for a busy day of Premier League news conferences?
Manchester United sealed their qualification for next season's Champions League last night with a 4-1 win at home to Chelsea that ensured Liverpool will miss out on the top four.
We hear from Jurgen Klopp from 09:30 BST.
The Champions League places may be set in stone, while Liverpool and Brighton have sealed Europa League spots, but there is plenty still to be decided ahead of Sunday's final round of fixtures.
Two teams from Everton, Leeds and Leicester will go down - we will be hearing from their managers from 13:30 BST.
And who will finish seventh out of Aston Villa, Tottenham and Brentford to claim the Europa Conference League place?
Stay with us for all the latest reaction and football news....

Manchester United seal Champions League place - reaction
Premier League news conferences - starting with Jurgen Klopp (09:30 BST) and Eddie Howe (10:00 BST)
Gossip - Kane leads trio of Man Utd targets
Coventry take on Luton for place in Premier League - look ahead to Saturday's Championship play-off final
Will Chelsea or Man Utd win the Women's Super League? All the latest before Saturday's final games
Can Borussia Dortmund end Bayern Munich's 10-year reign as Bundesliga champions?
