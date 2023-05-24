Football news: Vinicius Jr, Man City, Wolves

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has said that Vinicius Jr will not be suspended, after being sent off in the 97th minute of the defeat Valencia, in which he was subject to racism, and is available for Wednesday's game against Real Vallecano.

The RFEF said in a statement that the referee's decision to dismiss Vinicius was due to him being "deprived of a decisive part of the facts", explaining that it was "impossible for him to properly assess what happened".

"It is considered proven that, as reflected by the referee in his minutes, there were racist shouts at Vinicius, altering the normal course of the match and considering the infractions very serious," added the statement.

