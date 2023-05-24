Football news: Vinicius Jr, Man City, Wolves

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has said that Vinicius Jr will not be suspended, after being sent off in the 97th minute of the defeat Valencia, in which he was subject to racism, and is available for Wednesday's game against Real Vallecano.
The RFEF said in a statement that the referee's decision to dismiss Vinicius was due to him being "deprived of a decisive part of the facts", explaining that it was "impossible for him to properly assess what happened".
"It is considered proven that, as reflected by the referee in his minutes, there were racist shouts at Vinicius, altering the normal course of the match and considering the infractions very serious," added the statement.
Vinicius Jr latest - we'll start with looking at the continued reaction to the racial abuse suffered by the Brazilian at Valencia.
Man City v Brighton build-up: Both teams have hit their targets but it promises to be an exciting game.
Is Julen Lopetegui leaving Wolves?
Man Utd and Chelsea news conferences.
Full steam ahead on the England squad announcement, coming at 14:00 BST.
Vinicius Jr red card rescinded
Find out more about what happened and the fallout from it.
Ancelotti backs Vinicius Jr
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has issued his support for Vinicius Jr after the winger was subject to racist abuse in the match against Valencia at the weekend.
Ancelotti says that any abuse should not be tolerated, and that 'it's not war, it's sport'.
Valencia sanctioned
Following the racist abuse Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr received at the weekend, three people have been detained in connection with the events and Valencia have been fined.
The Spanish club, who were hosting Real when it happened, have been fined 45,000 euros (£39,000).
They will also face a partial stadium closure for the next five matches. Valencia's south stand will be closed and the club has 10 working days to appeal.
Read more about the latest developments.
Your Wednesday agenda
Right then.
We do have lots to get through today.
'Operation FA Cup final'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Mail
False alarm! One more.
The Mail reports on plans to keep Man City and Man Utd fans apart before the FA Cup final, while also writing that Raheem Sterling's England spot is in doubt.
We'll find out more on that front at 14:00 BST.
'Hurry up and let us know our fate'
Wednesday's back pages
The I
And finally, in the i, Pep Guardiola is demanding a swift resolution to Manchester City's financial charges.
We'll also being you more on that today.
'Howe much?'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Star
It is the same story in the Star.
Just how exciting could this summer be at St James' Park?
'Eddies readies'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Express
In the Express, it is reported that Newcastle are looking to spend big in the summer after securing their return to the Champions League with a 0-0 draw against Leicester on Monday.
An extra £100m has been made available on Tyneside.
Good morning
Hello, and welcome to your Wednesday BBC Sport live page.
We have plenty to go at today, including the latest on Vinicius Jr as Valencia are punished for the racial abuse he suffered, plus build-up to Man City's clash with Brighton later.
There is also an England squad being announced this afternoon, so we will have updates on that.
We'll dive in with the papers and then come back for the agenda.