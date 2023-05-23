Live

Premier League latest: Newcastle secure top four spot

Sarah Rendell and Joe Nelson

  1. 'WCL games behind paywall'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Guardian

    The Guardian's back page includes a story reporting DAZN will have the majority of Women's Champions League matches behind a paywall next season.

    The Guardian back page
    Copyright: The Guardian
  2. 'Oh no Bruno'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    The Daily Mail are also leading on the Newcastle Leicester game but their focus is upon whether Bruno Guimaraes should have had a red.

    Daily Mail back page
    Copyright: Daily Mail
  3. 'Vinicius eyes England'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The I

    Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr is looking to move to the Premier League after experiencing racist abuse from fans in the La Liga, reports The i.

    The i back page
    Copyright: The i
  4. 'Geordies Sure'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    The Daily Star are leading with Newcastle's Champions League qualification.

    Daily Star back page
    Copyright: Daily Star
  5. 'Tipping point'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    The Daily Express are also focusing on Newcastle's qualification with the point against Leicester the 'tipping point' to getting them their top four spot.

    Daily Express back page
    Copyright: Daily Express
  6. Good morning!

    How are we all this morning? If you are a Newcastle fan I can imagine you are waking with a smile on your face after the club qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years last night. A 0-0 draw was enough to secure a top four spot but the same joy cannot be shared by their opponents Leicester City. The draw means they remain in the relegation zone with one match - against West Ham - remaining.

    Today we will be looking at reaction to last night's game as well as hearing from two managers as Brighton and Manchester City hold press conferences and there are plenty of transfer rumours!

    But first let's have a look at what the papers are saying.

