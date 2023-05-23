Premier League latest: Newcastle secure top four spot

How are we all this morning? If you are a Newcastle fan I can imagine you are waking with a smile on your face after the club qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years last night. A 0-0 draw was enough to secure a top four spot but the same joy cannot be shared by their opponents Leicester City. The draw means they remain in the relegation zone with one match - against West Ham - remaining.

Today we will be looking at reaction to last night's game as well as hearing from two managers as Brighton and Manchester City hold press conferences and there are plenty of transfer rumours!

But first let's have a look at what the papers are saying.