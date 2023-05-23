Premier League latest: Newcastle secure top four spot

The Daily Mail are also leading on the Newcastle Leicester game but their focus is upon whether Bruno Guimaraes should have had a red.
Daily MailCopyright: Daily Mail
'Vinicius eyes England'
Tuesday's back pages
The I
Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr is looking to move to the Premier League after experiencing racist abuse from fans in the La Liga, reports The i.
The iCopyright: The i
'Geordies Sure'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Star
The Daily Star are leading with Newcastle's Champions League qualification.
Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star
'Tipping point'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Express
The Daily Express are also focusing on Newcastle's qualification with the point against Leicester the 'tipping point' to getting them their top four spot.
Daily ExpressCopyright: Daily Express
Good morning!
How are we all this morning? If you are a Newcastle fan I can imagine you are waking with a smile on your face after the club qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years last night. A 0-0 draw was enough to secure a top four spot but the same joy cannot be shared by their opponents Leicester City. The draw means they remain in the relegation zone with one match - against West Ham - remaining.
Today we will be looking at reaction to last night's game as well as hearing from two managers as Brighton and Manchester City hold press conferences and there are plenty of transfer rumours!
But first let's have a look at what the papers are saying.
Live Reporting
Sarah Rendell and Joe Nelson
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
The GuardianCopyright: The Guardian Daily MailCopyright: Daily Mail The iCopyright: The i Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star Daily ExpressCopyright: Daily Express
'WCL games behind paywall'
Tuesday's back pages
The Guardian
The Guardian's back page includes a story reporting DAZN will have the majority of Women's Champions League matches behind a paywall next season.
'Oh no Bruno'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Mail
The Daily Mail are also leading on the Newcastle Leicester game but their focus is upon whether Bruno Guimaraes should have had a red.
'Vinicius eyes England'
Tuesday's back pages
The I
Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr is looking to move to the Premier League after experiencing racist abuse from fans in the La Liga, reports The i.
'Geordies Sure'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Star
The Daily Star are leading with Newcastle's Champions League qualification.
'Tipping point'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Express
The Daily Express are also focusing on Newcastle's qualification with the point against Leicester the 'tipping point' to getting them their top four spot.
Good morning!
How are we all this morning? If you are a Newcastle fan I can imagine you are waking with a smile on your face after the club qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years last night. A 0-0 draw was enough to secure a top four spot but the same joy cannot be shared by their opponents Leicester City. The draw means they remain in the relegation zone with one match - against West Ham - remaining.
Today we will be looking at reaction to last night's game as well as hearing from two managers as Brighton and Manchester City hold press conferences and there are plenty of transfer rumours!
But first let's have a look at what the papers are saying.