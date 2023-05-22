Reaction to Man City title win & latest football news

'Beating Man City would be Man Utd's best FA Cup win ever'
SMS Message: If Manchester United do the unthinkable and go on to beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final it will have to go down as United's best FA Cup win EVER! from Anonymous
If Manchester United do the unthinkable and go on to beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final it will have to go down as United's best FA Cup win EVER!
'The only competition is for second place'
SMS Message: If you just look at the points they amass every season, it is hard to see beyond this Manchester City side for the accolade of best in Premier League era. United never got close to these sorts of points totals. Both Liverpool (twice) and Arsenal this season have accumulated more points than title-winning Manchester United sides of the 1990s/early 2000s and still finished second to the City juggernaut. I say this through gritted teeth, and with fists clenched because of the ownership of the club, but on the pitch they are leagues ahead of everyone, including Fergie's lot. I’m old enough to remember the great Liverpool sides of the 70s and 80s too. Not sure they could hold a candle to this lot either. The title is sewn up every year. The only competition is for second place. from Anonymous
If you just look at the points they amass every season, it is hard to see beyond this Manchester City side for the accolade of best in Premier League era. United never got close to these sorts of points totals. Both Liverpool (twice) and Arsenal this season have accumulated more points than title-winning Manchester United sides of the 1990s/early 2000s and still finished second to the City juggernaut. I say this through gritted teeth, and with fists clenched because of the ownership of the club, but on the pitch they are leagues ahead of everyone, including Fergie's lot. I’m old enough to remember the great Liverpool sides of the 70s and 80s too. Not sure they could hold a candle to this lot either. The title is sewn up every year. The only competition is for second place.
'Real were City's sternest test'
You asked who will provide the sternest test for Manchester City as they aim to complete the treble.
They've just beaten that team 4-0 at home and 5-1 on aggregate.
Not getting complacent about the next 2 games, but the picking apart of Real over 2 legs was not only the hardest test, it was also the best performance so far.
If City can perform as well in the next 2 games, it should be theirs. from Anonymous
You asked who will provide the sternest test for Manchester City as they aim to complete the treble.
They've just beaten that team 4-0 at home and 5-1 on aggregate.
Not getting complacent about the next 2 games, but the picking apart of Real over 2 legs was not only the hardest test, it was also the best performance so far.
If City can perform as well in the next 2 games, it should be theirs.
Today's agenda
We asked for your views on Manchester City's title, where they rank among previous Premier League champions and whether Manchester United (FA Cup) or Inter Milan (Champions League) will provide the sternest test in their bid to win the Treble.
A selection of your views are coming up.
The other big story this morning comes from Spain, where Real Madrid's Brazil forward Vinicius Junior said "La Liga belongs to racists" after being subjected to racist chants at Valencia.
We will be looking at that story in more detail shortly.
Here is today's full agenda:
Get Involved responses
Vinicius Junior La Liga racism comments
Manchester City title celebrations reaction
Leeds lose to deepen relegation trouble
WSL title race goes to final day
Gossip: Chelsea make £70m Vlahovic bid
Build-up to Newcastle v Leicester
'Victory lap'
Monday's back pages
The I
Finally, the i adds a little proviso to the Manchester City narrative, with Kevin Garside's column saying "how we feel about them is a more complex business", pointing to the fact the club has been charged with more than 100 breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations.
The main back page story focuses on manager Pep Guardiola's comments, after he said: "We must win the Champions League to be considered among the greatest."
'Treble yell'
Monday's back pages
The Daily Star
The message is also simple in the Star, with the headline 'That's 3 in a row - now for 3 in a season'.
'Coronation day'
Monday's back pages
The Guardian
The Guardian keep it simple, with a poster image of Manchester City's goal machine Erling Haaland with the Premier League trophy above the banner headline 'City lift crown and target treble'.
'Europe is our defining test'
Monday's back pages
The Times
The Times moves the Manchester City narrative on from their fifth Premier League title in six seasons to the question of Europe.
Pep Guardiola is quoted as saying his side must win the Champions League to be considered true greats.
There is also a line on Sam Allardyce, with a report saying the Leeds manager believes his side have little chance of staying in the Premier League if injured forwards Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo are not fit to play in their final game of the season at home to Tottenham on Sunday.
'Three Peps to heaven'
Monday's back pages
Daily Mirror
The image of Manchester City lifting the Premier League trophy is understandably on every back page this morning, with the Mirror quoting manager Pep Guardiola, who says the "world is in awe" of his side following their third consecutive title.
The Mirror also poses the question: Is Declan Rice kissing goodbye to West Ham?
'Out of this world'
Monday's back pages
The Daily Express
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hails his "exceptional" heroes in the Express back page.
There is also a story on Leeds manager Sam Allardyce, who says he knows "how to fix it" after defeat at West Ham took the club's relegation battle out of their hands heading into the final round of Premier League matches.
Are Man City simply the best?
It is an obvious question and one that potentially will be easier to answer at the end of this season - but where does this Manchester City side rank in the list of previous Premier League champions?
Are they the best ever, or does Pep Guardiola's 2023 vintage still have something to prove?
Treble talk dominates the majority of today's national newspapers, which we will look at next.
Who will provide the sternest test for City as they bid to emulate Sir Alex Ferguson's '99 Treble winners?
Can rivals Manchester United stop them winning the FA Cup? Or will Inter Milan provide an upset in the Champions League final?
Send us your views via Twitter, text or WhatsApp using the contact details above.
Morning after the day before
Good morning folks. Hope the sun is shining where you are.
It would have to go some though to beat the glow in Manchester, as the city wakes up following yesterday's title celebrations at Etihad Stadium.
Pep Guardiola's side lifted the Premier League trophy for a third consecutive season and fifth time in six years.
Now it is all systems go for the Treble.
Can this all-conquering side add the FA Cup and Champions League to their trophy haul this season?
Are Man City simply the best?
It is an obvious question and one that potentially will be easier to answer at the end of this season - but where does this Manchester City side rank in the list of previous Premier League champions?
Are they the best ever, or does Pep Guardiola's 2023 vintage still have something to prove?
Treble talk dominates the majority of today's national newspapers, which we will look at next.
Who will provide the sternest test for City as they bid to emulate Sir Alex Ferguson's '99 Treble winners?
Can rivals Manchester United stop them winning the FA Cup? Or will Inter Milan provide an upset in the Champions League final?
