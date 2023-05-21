La Liga: Valencia vs Real Madrid

We are up and running again.
KICK-OFF
Valencia 1-0 Real Madrid
HT: Valencia 1-0 Real Madrid
Here we go then, both sets of players are back out for the second half.
We're all set...
HT: Valencia 1-0 Real Madrid
The man of the moment...
HALF-TIME - Valencia 1-0 Real Madrid
A pulsating 45 minutes ends with Valencia leading.
More of the same after the break please..?
Valencia 1-0 Real Madrid
What a double save by Thibaut Courtois.
Javi Guerra's first effort is saved before he tries to volley the rebound into the corner, but Courtois recovers to palm the ball away again.
Class goalkeeping.
Valencia 1-0 Real Madrid
Vinicius Jr is certainly in the thick of things.
He is played in down the left but he is adjudged to be offside. Is he starting to lose his frustration?
The Valencia fans are goading him.
Valencia 1-0 Real Madrid
Free header for Vinicius Jr.
Marco Asensio finds the Brazilian inside the area but he heads over the bar from close range. He just had to hit the target.
That's Madrid's best chance so far.
Valencia 1-0 Real Madrid
Real Madrid clip the ball over the top and Vinicius Jr looks like he could be in, but Thierry Correia recovers well and gets a foot in.
Great defending.
Valencia 1-0 Real Madrid
That goal has lifted everyone inside the stadium. Apart from the traveling Madrid fans, of course.
The Mestalla, on its 100th birthday, believes...
GOAL - Valencia 1-0 Real Madrid
Diego Lopez
Justn Kluivert spins inside the box before trying to shoot at goal, but it's more of a cross and it finds Diego Lopez perfectly at the back post.
The youngster dives in to tuck the ball past Thibaut Courtois and Valencia lead.
Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid
Nothing come from that one.
Karim Benzema's effort bends around the wall and straight into Giorgi Mamardashvili's hands.
Comfortable.
Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid
Now then, Real Madrid have a free-kick on the edge of the area.
Marco Asensio is brought down just outside the box and the referee gives the visitors the decision.
Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid
More Madrid possession and more solid defending by Valencia.
The home side are not leaving any gaps for Madrid to exploit so they have to go across the field rather than forward.
Karim Benzema is having to deal with scraps.
Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid
Poor from Dani Ceballos.
Madrid are off down the right with three players running forward but Ceballos' pass is loose and Valencia can step in and win the ball.
Let off for the hosts.
Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid
Eduardo Camavinga is a technically gifted baler but that attempted switch from right to left sails over Vinicius Jr's head and straight into the stands.
Not one for the highlights' reel.
Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid
Andre Almeida forces Thibaut Courtois into a save with a fierce effort from range.
It's straight at the Madrid keeper but it's struck with some power. That's the first shot on target.
Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid
Patient build-up by Valencia.
Javi Guerra is urged to shoot from outside of the area by the Valencia fans, but he opts to recycle the ball and move it wide.
Eventually, the hosts win a corner and the chance to pump the ball into the box.
Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid
Antonio Rudiger steps into midfield as he looks for a penetrating pass forward but there are no channels open to him.
Valencia are keeping it tight in defence.
Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid
After those two early penalty appeals for Valencia, the game has just calmed down a bit as Real Madrid look to get on the ball.
The visitors need to stem the tide.
Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid
Now it's Edinson Cavani who hits the turf inside the area and more appeals by the home fans are dismissed by the referee.
Bright start by the hosts.