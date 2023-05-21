Live

La Liga: Valencia vs Real Madrid

Live Reporting

Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  1. KICK-OFF

    Valencia 1-0 Real Madrid

    We are up and running again.

  2. Post update

    HT: Valencia 1-0 Real Madrid

    Here we go then, both sets of players are back out for the second half.

    We're all set...

  3. Post update

    HT: Valencia 1-0 Real Madrid

    The man of the moment...

    Diego Lopez
    Copyright: Getty Images
  4. HALF-TIME - Valencia 1-0 Real Madrid

    A pulsating 45 minutes ends with Valencia leading.

    More of the same after the break please..?

  5. Post update

    Valencia 1-0 Real Madrid

    What a double save by Thibaut Courtois.

    Javi Guerra's first effort is saved before he tries to volley the rebound into the corner, but Courtois recovers to palm the ball away again.

    Class goalkeeping.

  6. Post update

    Valencia 1-0 Real Madrid

    Vinicius Jr is certainly in the thick of things.

    He is played in down the left but he is adjudged to be offside. Is he starting to lose his frustration?

    The Valencia fans are goading him.

  7. Post update

    Valencia 1-0 Real Madrid

    Free header for Vinicius Jr.

    Marco Asensio finds the Brazilian inside the area but he heads over the bar from close range. He just had to hit the target.

    That's Madrid's best chance so far.

  8. Post update

    Valencia 1-0 Real Madrid

    Real Madrid clip the ball over the top and Vinicius Jr looks like he could be in, but Thierry Correia recovers well and gets a foot in.

    Great defending.

  9. Post update

    Valencia 1-0 Real Madrid

    That goal has lifted everyone inside the stadium. Apart from the traveling Madrid fans, of course.

    The Mestalla, on its 100th birthday, believes...

  10. GOAL - Valencia 1-0 Real Madrid

    Diego Lopez

    Justn Kluivert spins inside the box before trying to shoot at goal, but it's more of a cross and it finds Diego Lopez perfectly at the back post.

    The youngster dives in to tuck the ball past Thibaut Courtois and Valencia lead.

  11. Post update

    Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid

    Nothing come from that one.

    Karim Benzema's effort bends around the wall and straight into Giorgi Mamardashvili's hands.

    Comfortable.

  12. Post update

    Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid

    Now then, Real Madrid have a free-kick on the edge of the area.

    Marco Asensio is brought down just outside the box and the referee gives the visitors the decision.

  13. Post update

    Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid

    More Madrid possession and more solid defending by Valencia.

    The home side are not leaving any gaps for Madrid to exploit so they have to go across the field rather than forward.

    Karim Benzema is having to deal with scraps.

  14. Post update

    Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid

    Poor from Dani Ceballos.

    Madrid are off down the right with three players running forward but Ceballos' pass is loose and Valencia can step in and win the ball.

    Let off for the hosts.

  15. Post update

    Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid

    Eduardo Camavinga is a technically gifted baler but that attempted switch from right to left sails over Vinicius Jr's head and straight into the stands.

    Not one for the highlights' reel.

  16. Post update

    Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid

    Andre Almeida forces Thibaut Courtois into a save with a fierce effort from range.

    It's straight at the Madrid keeper but it's struck with some power. That's the first shot on target.

  17. Post update

    Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid

    Patient build-up by Valencia.

    Javi Guerra is urged to shoot from outside of the area by the Valencia fans, but he opts to recycle the ball and move it wide.

    Eventually, the hosts win a corner and the chance to pump the ball into the box.

  18. Post update

    Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid

    Antonio Rudiger steps into midfield as he looks for a penetrating pass forward but there are no channels open to him.

    Valencia are keeping it tight in defence.

  19. Post update

    Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid

    After those two early penalty appeals for Valencia, the game has just calmed down a bit as Real Madrid look to get on the ball.

    The visitors need to stem the tide.

  20. Post update

    Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid

    Now it's Edinson Cavani who hits the turf inside the area and more appeals by the home fans are dismissed by the referee.

    Bright start by the hosts.

