Nou Camp stadium in the sunset
La Liga: Champions Barcelona trail Real Sociedad

preview
Live Reporting

Joe Rindl

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Early chance for Barcelona after a sloppy clearance from Real Sociedad keeper Alex Remiro but Robert Lewandowski is swarmed by defenders in the penalty area and can't get a shot away.

  2. SUBSTITUTION

    Barcelona have made a change at the break. Marcos Alonso comes on for Jules Kounde.

    With Alonso, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde, Barca now have three left-backs on the pitch.

  3. KICK-OFF

    Off we go.

  4. Post update

    The players are heading back out. Second half is moments away.

  5. Post update

    Barcelona don't have a great record when behind at the break this season.

    They've lost three of their four games when trailing at half-time. The exception was a 2-1 win over Osasuna in November.

  6. Post update

    Real Sociedad are unbeaten in their last 40 La Liga matches when leading at half-time (W33, D7) dating back to 2 February, 2020 against Leganes (L1-2).

  7. The first half in pictures

    HT: Barcelona 0-1 Real Sociedad
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Copyright: Getty Images
  8. HALF-TIME

    No added on time. Real Sociedad go into the break ahead.

  9. Post update

    Groans as Raphinha drops deep but gives the ball away.

    Mohamed-Ali Cho wins it back for Sociedad and starts a drive upfield, playing in Alexander Sorloth but Jules Kounde comes across to stop the forward.

  10. Post update

    Nice spin on the touchline from Raphinha but his cross is too heavy and goes out for a goal kick.

  11. Post update

    The pace of this game has slowed right down as we head towards half-time.

  12. Post update

    Barcelona manager Xavi's pacing up and down in his technical area. He's not too happy.

  13. Post update

    Raphinha tries to score direct from a corner but Sociedad keeper Alex Remiro is able to claw it away.

  14. YELLOW CARD

    Another yellow for a visiting player as skipper Asier Illarramendi gets one for a late challenge on Alejandro Balde.

  15. Post update

    Ousmane Dembele is a sparkling player.

    He bundles away from two defenders before trying to feed in Raphinha. But his pass is a touch too heavy and Remiro sprints out of his goal to intercept.

  16. Post update

    That's what Barcelona will be missing next season. Sergio Busquets launches one over the top to Jordi Alba who beats the offside trap, but his shot is straight at Alex Remiro in the Real Socieded net.

  17. CLOSE!

    When will Real Sociedad kill off Barcelona? Mohamed-Ali Cho's pass is perfect, sending Ander Barrenetxea through on goal, but he tries a cheeky lob over Ter Stegen and misses the target.

    Just bury it into the bottom corner, surely?!

  18. GREAT SAVE!

    Barcelona are living on the edge. Sociedad get the ball down the left and a cross is inch-perfect for teenager Mohamed-Ali Cho but Marc-Andre ter Stegen races off his line to smother the forward and save his shot with his legs.

  19. Post update

    Barca get away with one as Raphinha plays the ball back in the box, right to Ander Barrenetxea, but fortunately for the hosts his shot on the turn is straight at Ter Stegen.

  20. Post update

    Barcelona are eating up chances. Raphinha fools everyone by using his right foot, crossing brilliantly but Robert Lewandowski isn't expecting it and has to arch his back to meet the ball, heading just over the bar.

