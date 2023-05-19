Live

West Ham reaction & Premier League news conferences

Ben Collins

All times stated are UK

  1. Newcastle are 'just four-midable'

    Today's papers

    The Daily Star

    Today's Star says how Newcastle were "just four-midable" against Brighton while Pablo Fornals' joy on sealing West Ham's place in the Europa Conference League final was "spoiled by violence".

    Back page of the Daily Star on 19 May 2023
  2. Magpies win to move closer to Champions League

    Newcastle 4-1 Brighton

    The Express and Mirror also mention how Newcastle have moved one win away from qualifying for next season's Champions League after claiming a deserved 4-1 victory at home to Brighton.

    Dan Burn celebrates scoring for Newcastle United against Brighton
  3. 'Crazy' scenes at AZ Alkmaar

    Today's papers

    Daily Mirror

    The Mirror shows an image of trouble erupting as "Dutch thugs" enter a section of the stand for friends and family of the West Ham players.

    Back page of the Daily Mirror on 19 May 2023
  4. Irons of Steel

    Today's papers

    The Daily Express

    Today's Express features an image of Pablo Fornals celebrating the game's only goal, which he scored on the counter-attack in second-half stoppage time.

    It also says how "Hammers heroes protect families as they reach final".

    Back page of the Daily Express on 19 May 2023
  5. West Ham players confront AZ Alkmaar fans

    We'll begin with a look at today's newspapers, which are dominated by West Ham United reaching their first major European final since 1976.

    Having beaten AZ Alkmaar 2-1 in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final, the Hammers were resolute away to their Dutch opponents, claiming a 1-0 win in the second leg.

    However, a memorable night in the Netherlands was marred by a group of AZ fans attacking an area in which friends and family of the West Ham players were watching the game, which resulted in some of the players confronting those fans.

    A group of AZ Alkmaar fans attacking an area in which friends and family of West Ham players were watching the second leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final
  6. Good morning

    And welcome to today's live page after a night of drama, joy and huge anticipation for the likes of West Ham, Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle.

    We'll bring you all the reaction shortly, then stick with us for updates from all of today's Premier League news conferences.

