West Ham reaction & Premier League news conferences

Today's Star says how Newcastle were "just four-midable" against Brighton while Pablo Fornals' joy on sealing West Ham's place in the Europa Conference League final was "spoiled by violence".
Newcastle are 'just four-midable'
The Daily Star
Magpies win to move closer to Champions League
Newcastle 4-1 Brighton
The Express and Mirror also mention how Newcastle have moved one win away from qualifying for next season's Champions League after claiming a deserved 4-1 victory at home to Brighton.
'Crazy' scenes at AZ Alkmaar
Daily Mirror
The Mirror shows an image of trouble erupting as "Dutch thugs" enter a section of the stand for friends and family of the West Ham players.
Irons of Steel
The Daily Express
Today's Express features an image of Pablo Fornals celebrating the game's only goal, which he scored on the counter-attack in second-half stoppage time.
It also says how "Hammers heroes protect families as they reach final".
West Ham players confront AZ Alkmaar fans
We'll begin with a look at today's newspapers, which are dominated by West Ham United reaching their first major European final since 1976.
Having beaten AZ Alkmaar 2-1 in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final, the Hammers were resolute away to their Dutch opponents, claiming a 1-0 win in the second leg.
However, a memorable night in the Netherlands was marred by a group of AZ fans attacking an area in which friends and family of the West Ham players were watching the game, which resulted in some of the players confronting those fans.
Good morning
And welcome to today's live page after a night of drama, joy and huge anticipation for the likes of West Ham, Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle.
We'll bring you all the reaction shortly, then stick with us for updates from all of today's Premier League news conferences.