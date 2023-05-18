Reaction after ruthless Man City charge into Champions League final

Manchester City delivered a relentless performance laced with outstanding quality to overpower holders Real Madrid and reach the Champions League final against Inter Milan in Istanbul.
City have lost two previous semi-finals to Real but they made no mistake here at a joyous Etihad Stadium to now stand one step away from claiming the trophy that has always stayed tantalisingly out of reach for Pep Guardiola's team.
And their display in a magical first half, in particular, will live long in the memory as the masters of this tournament were left bewildered by City's brilliance.
It maintained a seemingly unstoppable march towards a treble of Champions League, Premier League - which can be won with victory at home to Chelsea on Sunday - and the FA Cup, where they play Manchester United in the final at Wembley.
Real keeper Thibaut Courtois performed heroics to save two Erling Haaland headers early in the first half but he was powerless to stop Bernardo Silva's close-range finish after 23 minutes, the Portugal midfielder scoring a looping header for the second eight minutes before half-time.
City faced the occasional threats from Real after the break, Ederson saving well from David Alaba and Karim Benzema, but they were no match and when Manuel Akanji's header deflected in off Eder Militao 14 minutes from time the celebrations started.
Substitute Julian Alvarez then wrapped up the dominant win with a late strike after latching onto a brilliant Phil Foden pass.
City will play Inter on 10 June as they look to win the Champions League for the first time.
Your Thursday agenda
So, here's what we have for you today
'Bern baby Bern'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Star
Bernardo Silva's performance and Toney's ban get an equal share on the Star back page.
It says that the Portuguese star has taken City and Pep Guardiola one step closer to the 'holy grail'.
'Toney banned for eight months'
Thursday's back pages
Metro
Ivan Toney's ban for 232 betting offences dominates in the Metro.
You can read our story on that here.
'Real thrashing'
Thursday's back pages
The Guardian
The Guardian writes that 'super' City 'strolled' to the final. Brentford striker Ivan Toney's ban for betting breaches is also very prominent.
'Golden Silva'
Thursday's back pages
Daily Mirror
The Mirror writes that Bernardo Silva's two goals have kept City on track for a treble this season, as they 'demolished' Real Madrid.
Good morning
And it certainly is for Man City fans!
What a performance to reach just their second Champions League final, as they beat reigning European champions Real Madrid 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium.
It was utter domination and a night that will go down in club folklore. We'll be breaking everything down for you this morning...
The agenda follows the papers.
Dominant. Historic. Legendary.
Any other superlatives? What a night for Manchester City.