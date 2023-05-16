Reaction to Liverpool win at Leicester & latest football news

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Leicester look doomed and are prime candidates to join Southampton in the Championship next season.

The Foxes have collected just one win in their last 14 games - earning six points in total during that run - and lost at home for a club-record equalling 10th time this season.

Their frailties lie at the back where boss Dean Smith made another change by giving a start and handing the captain's armband to Jonny Evans, who has played one minute of top-flight football in the last seven months.

But it was ill-fated defensive partner Wout Faes - the scorer of two own goals in December's reverse fixture - who was culpable for both of Jones' strikes.

The Belgian lost the flight of the ball for the first, failing to clear as the it dropped from the sky, and was caught out of position for the second, running out to intercept a pass without success.

The hosts had shown bright sparks early on but their confidence ebbed away alarmingly once they conceded.

Harvey Barnes forced Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson into a fine flying save with a curling effort in the second half, but the sorry home side never looked like making a comeback.

The Foxes have fixtures remaining at Newcastle and home to West Ham as they bid to avoid the ignominy of relegation just seven years after their remarkable title triumph.