Reaction to Liverpool win at Leicester & latest football news

Live Reporting

Lorraine McKenna

All times stated are UK

  1. 'We have to keep believing'

    Leicester 0-3 Liverpool

    What did Leicester manager Dean Smith say to his players after another bruising defeat? "Not an awful lot," he told BBC Sport. "It's a tough time to lift the players. Liverpool made it very tough for us. We have to keep believing."

    Smith added: "We were beaten by a better team. It is two marginal onside goals and a free-kick that should never have been. I can't question the players and I won't."

  2. Can Leicester survive?

    22 Premier League defeats.

    2 games left to save your skin.

    Is there a way back for Leicester this season?

    Southampton are already down and out but last night's result gave Liverpool's next-door neighbour Everton some relief as they look to pull off another great escape.

    Bottom of the table
    Copyright: BBC Sport
  3. Foxes continue wretched run

    Leicester 0-3 Liverpool

    Shamoon Hafez

    BBC Sport at King Power Stadium

    Wout Faes
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Leicester look doomed and are prime candidates to join Southampton in the Championship next season.

    The Foxes have collected just one win in their last 14 games - earning six points in total during that run - and lost at home for a club-record equalling 10th time this season.

    Their frailties lie at the back where boss Dean Smith made another change by giving a start and handing the captain's armband to Jonny Evans, who has played one minute of top-flight football in the last seven months.

    But it was ill-fated defensive partner Wout Faes - the scorer of two own goals in December's reverse fixture - who was culpable for both of Jones' strikes.

    The Belgian lost the flight of the ball for the first, failing to clear as the it dropped from the sky, and was caught out of position for the second, running out to intercept a pass without success.

    The hosts had shown bright sparks early on but their confidence ebbed away alarmingly once they conceded.

    Harvey Barnes forced Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson into a fine flying save with a curling effort in the second half, but the sorry home side never looked like making a comeback.

    The Foxes have fixtures remaining at Newcastle and home to West Ham as they bid to avoid the ignominy of relegation just seven years after their remarkable title triumph.

  4. Foxes in deep trouble after meek Liverpool defeat

    Leicester 0-3 Liverpool

    Curtis Jones
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Curtis Jones was the man who put Liverpool on the winning track last night.

    The Reds scored twice in the space of three first-half minutes through the same combination, Mohamed Salah twice feeding Jones who finished confidently to claim his first Premier League double.

    Salah claimed his third assist in the second half by laying off a free-kick for Trent Alexander-Arnold to curl a sublime finish into the top corner.

    Another dismal loss for Leicester leaves the 2016 Premier League champions firmly rooted in danger in 19th position, two points adrift of safety with only two games remaining.

  5. 'It's curtains'

    The Daily Mail

    The 'feeble Foxes' are on the brink of relegation, writes the Daily Mail.

    Is West Ham midfielder Declan Rice on his way to Arsenal in a £90m deal? According to the back pages chat, the Gunners are preparing a £300,000-a-week contract for the 24-year-old England international.

    Mail
    Copyright: Mail
  6. 'Trent rockets Reds towards top-four spot'

    Trent Alexander-Arnold's knee slide takes centre stage for the Guardian this morning.

    Below the match report is the story that the Professional Footballers' Association has sought legal advice over whether players attacked by supporters can use reasonable force to defend themselves.

    Guardian
    Copyright: Guardian
  7. 'Alas for Smith it's Jones'

    The Daily Express

    A Mel Smith-Griff Rhys Jones inspired headline for the Daily Express today to reflect Liverpool's victory and Leicester's woes.

    The paper also follows the stories of Manchester United's and Arsenal's transfer plans this summer.

    Express back page
    Copyright: Express
  8. 'Curt to shreds'

    Daily Mirror

    The Mirror leads with Curtis Jones' two goals against Leicester and a 'Trent belter' to keep Liverpool's Champions League hopes alive and put the Foxes a step closer to the drop.

    Other headlines making the page include Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag potentially missing out on summer transfer targets because of the takeover saga at Old Trafford, while Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is ready to be backed by the club to spend big in order to launch another title bid next season.

    The Mirror back page
    Copyright: Mirror
  9. Good morning

    Welcome along to Tuesday's live page, folks. It's almost time to say goodbye to another Premier League campaign with only a few fixtures left to go.

    We'll bring you all latest reaction to the game at the King Power Stadium on Monday and look at where the relegation battle stands following Leicester's 22nd defeat of the season.

    Build-up will also be on the way for tonight's Champions League semi-final, second leg between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro. Inter lead 2-0 from the first leg.

    Breakfast and the back pages next...

  10. Time is ticking

    The relegation clock is ticking for Leicester's survival hopes after a 3-0 defeat by Liverpool on Monday night.

    Are the Foxes destined for the drop down to the Championship next season?

    Leicester players look dejected after defeat by Liverpool
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, the Champions League qualification hourglass is also inching towards a conclusion for Liverpool, with the Reds finally finding their stride thanks to seven top-flight wins in a row.

    Will Jurgen Klopp's side reach the promised land with the rest of the European elite next season?

    Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho celebrate against Leicester
    Copyright: Getty Images
