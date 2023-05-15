Premier League reaction as Man City near title, plus Chelsea & Barca glory

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

There have been several crucial turning points in this year’s Premier League title race but perhaps none as significant as a seismic Sunday that’s almost assuredly decided the destiny and destination of the trophy..

Manchester City strengthened their grip on top spot with a 3-0 win at Everton before, hours later, Arsenal lost by the same score at home to Brighton to all but end their already-fading title chances.

At the other end of the table, the relegation scrap continues to intensify while there is also trophy glory to reflect on as Chelsea retained the Women’s FA Cup and Barcelona clinched the La Liga crown for the first time in four years.

There’s absolutely tonnes to get through so let’s get stuck in by checking out the Monday morning back pages…