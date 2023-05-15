Live

Premier League reaction as Man City near title, plus Chelsea & Barca glory

preview
1,703


Michael Beardmore

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Inspirational Ilkay' puts title within reach

    The Daily Express

    The Express back page juxtaposes Manchester City's jubilation at Goodison with Arsenal's dejection at Emirates Stadium after a contrasting afternoon for the top two.

    Daily Express back page
    Copyright: Daily Express
  2. 'Gunners' hopes Gundogone'

    Metro

    Metro back page
    Copyright: Metro

    The Metro leads on the title race and their assertion that Arsenal's championship aspirations have 'Gundogone' after Ilkay Gundogan's double for Manchester City against Everton.

    There's also a cracking celebration pic of the Chelsea side that beat Manchester United at Wembley to keep hold of the Women's FA Cup for the third year running.

  3. They think it's all over...

    Split picture of Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka
    Copyright: Getty Images

    There have been several crucial turning points in this year’s Premier League title race but perhaps none as significant as a seismic Sunday that’s almost assuredly decided the destiny and destination of the trophy..

    Manchester City strengthened their grip on top spot with a 3-0 win at Everton before, hours later, Arsenal lost by the same score at home to Brighton to all but end their already-fading title chances.

    At the other end of the table, the relegation scrap continues to intensify while there is also trophy glory to reflect on as Chelsea retained the Women’s FA Cup and Barcelona clinched the La Liga crown for the first time in four years.

    There’s absolutely tonnes to get through so let’s get stuck in by checking out the Monday morning back pages…

