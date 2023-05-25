Watch: Women’s U17 European Championship final: Spain v France

Why get into football?

It's a simple game, easy to start, and exciting to play, it's the most popular sport in the world for a very good reason!

Who is it for?

Whatever your age, ability or fitness level, there is a type of football suitable for you.

Is there a cheap option?

All you need to play is a ball, and a bit of space. Kit and pitches follow but there's no outlay up front.

What if I want a proper workout?

Playing regularly increases your fitness and improves your skills and balance, while being a good way to see your mates.

Is there a disability option?

National Associations across Britain are increasingly pro-active in providing disability football options.

July sees the biggest football tournament to be staged in England in over 50 years. Girls and women are taking up football like never before, and you can get started this summer.

Your country's Football Association will have a directory of clubs and programmes you can contact in Scotland , Wales , Northern Ireland and England.