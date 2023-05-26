Watch: Men’s U17 European Championship quarter-final - England v France

England face holders France in the quarter-final of the Men's UEFA U17 European Championship live on BBC Sport/iPlayer and Red Button
this Saturday at 19:00 BST.
The young lions will be looking to top scorer (including
qualifying) Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri for inspiration knowing a win will
see them through to the semis and also qualification for the FIFA U-17 World
Cup.
England's Myles Lewis-Skelly 'peels apart' Netherlands
SATURDAY 27th MAY
Quarter-final 1 - Poland v Serbia
1345-1600 BST
Quarter-final 2 - Germany v Switzerland
1345-1600 BST
Quarter-final 3 - Spain v Republic of Ireland
1845-2100 BST
Quarter-final 4 - England v France
1845-2100 BST
TUESDAY 30th MAY
Semi-final 1
1515-1730 BST
Semi-final 2
1845-2100 BST
FRIDAY 2nd JUNE
Final
1845-2115 BST
Who to watch?
BBC Sport
