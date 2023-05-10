Champions League reaction after Man City draw at Real Madrid

A game with plenty of quality, and two superb goals. Did we expect anything else?

Real Madrid and Man City were always likely to play out a great encounter, and they did, with Vinicius Jr and Kevin de Bruyne each scoring brilliant goals in a 1-1 draw in the Champions League semi-final first leg.

City will be the happier side, for sure, but this tie is still firmly in the balance. We'll dissect it this morning, right after the papers.

The agenda will follow.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images