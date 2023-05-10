Champions League reaction after Man City draw at Real Madrid

We start with the i, which writes that Kevin de Bruyne's 'stunner' gives Man City a 'precious' equaliser before the return leg back in Manchester next week.
The i paperCopyright: The i paper
Good morning
A game with plenty of quality, and two superb goals. Did we expect anything else?
Real Madrid and Man City were always likely to play out a great encounter, and they did, with Vinicius Jr and Kevin de Bruyne each scoring brilliant goals in a 1-1 draw in the Champions League semi-final first leg.
City will be the happier side, for sure, but this tie is still firmly in the balance. We'll dissect it this morning, right after the papers.
Live Reporting
Harry De Cosemo
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
Real Madrid 1-1 Man City reaction: What is the state of play after this clash of the titans?
-
West Ham’s pre-AZ Alkmaar news conference.
-
Milan derby chat
-
Gossip, news, debate and more.
GuardianCopyright: Guardian StarCopyright: Star TimesCopyright: Times MailCopyright: Mail ExpressCopyright: Express The i paperCopyright: The i paper Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Your Wednesday agenda
It’s full steam ahead Champions League reaction this morning, and we will build up to the Milan derby in Wednesday’s offering later. But there is much more to come, too.
'Rocket man'
Wednesday's back pages
The Guardian
The Guardian chooses to describe De Bruyne's strike as a 'rocket'.
It says that the goal puts City in sight of the Champions League final.
'Bruy wonder'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Star
The Star says that De Bruyne's 'stunner' silenced the Bernabeu in an 'epic' first leg.
'City's saviour'
Wednesday's back pages
The Times
And finally, the Times writes that a 'fiery' first leg was rescued by De Bruyne's 'stunning' goal.
'Iron Bru'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Mail
Next, it's the Mail's turn.
Its choice of words is strong, writing that 'deadly' De Bruyne showed his 'mettle' to put City in a good position in the tie.
'It's stun apiece'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Express
The Express comments on the quality of the goals, writing that De Bruyne's 'cracker' levelled after Vinicius's 'rocket'.
Loving these superlatives, I must say.
'King Kevin'
Wednesday's back pages
i Newspaper
We start with the i, which writes that Kevin de Bruyne's 'stunner' gives Man City a 'precious' equaliser before the return leg back in Manchester next week.
Good morning
A game with plenty of quality, and two superb goals. Did we expect anything else?
Real Madrid and Man City were always likely to play out a great encounter, and they did, with Vinicius Jr and Kevin de Bruyne each scoring brilliant goals in a 1-1 draw in the Champions League semi-final first leg.
City will be the happier side, for sure, but this tie is still firmly in the balance. We'll dissect it this morning, right after the papers.
The agenda will follow.