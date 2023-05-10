Live

Champions League reaction after Man City draw at Real Madrid

preview
2,803
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. Your Wednesday agenda

    It’s full steam ahead Champions League reaction this morning, and we will build up to the Milan derby in Wednesday’s offering later. But there is much more to come, too.

    • Real Madrid 1-1 Man City reaction: What is the state of play after this clash of the titans?
    • West Ham’s pre-AZ Alkmaar news conference.
    • Milan derby chat
    • Gossip, news, debate and more.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'Rocket man'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Guardian

    The Guardian chooses to describe De Bruyne's strike as a 'rocket'.

    It says that the goal puts City in sight of the Champions League final.

    Guardian
    Copyright: Guardian
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'Bruy wonder'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    The Star says that De Bruyne's 'stunner' silenced the Bernabeu in an 'epic' first leg.

    Star
    Copyright: Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'City's saviour'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Times

    And finally, the Times writes that a 'fiery' first leg was rescued by De Bruyne's 'stunning' goal.

    Times
    Copyright: Times
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'Iron Bru'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    Next, it's the Mail's turn.

    Its choice of words is strong, writing that 'deadly' De Bruyne showed his 'mettle' to put City in a good position in the tie.

    Mail
    Copyright: Mail
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'It's stun apiece'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    The Express comments on the quality of the goals, writing that De Bruyne's 'cracker' levelled after Vinicius's 'rocket'.

    Loving these superlatives, I must say.

    Express back page
    Copyright: Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. 'King Kevin'

    Wednesday's back pages

    i Newspaper

    We start with the i, which writes that Kevin de Bruyne's 'stunner' gives Man City a 'precious' equaliser before the return leg back in Manchester next week.

    The i paper
    Copyright: The i paper
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Good morning

    A game with plenty of quality, and two superb goals. Did we expect anything else?

    Real Madrid and Man City were always likely to play out a great encounter, and they did, with Vinicius Jr and Kevin de Bruyne each scoring brilliant goals in a 1-1 draw in the Champions League semi-final first leg.

    City will be the happier side, for sure, but this tie is still firmly in the balance. We'll dissect it this morning, right after the papers.

    The agenda will follow.

    Vinicius Junior scores for Real Madrid against Man City
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Kevin de Bruyne celebrates scoring against Real Madrid
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top