Watch: Men's U17 European Championship final - Germany v France

Germany and France were both drawn in Group C, with Germany finishing top. Defending champions France defeated England 1-0 in the quarter-final, before coming from behind to beat Spain 2-1 in the semi-final. Meanwhile, Germany played a thrilling quarter-final tie against Switzerland, where the game was eventually won on penalties. Their semi-final fixture against Poland was also an exciting eight goal thriller, with Germany progressing to the final in a 5-3 victory.
How did the two teams get to the final?
How can I watch?
All times are BST and subject to late change
BBC iPlayer
The U17s European Championship final is available to watch live on Red Button, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport website & app.
Friday, 2 June
Final - 18:45- 21:15 BST – Red Button, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport website & app.
It is also available to watch back on demand on BBC iPlayer.
