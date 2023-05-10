European play-offs - Glens and Reds take early leads

The ball drops to Chris Gallagher 20 yards from goal and the former Glentoran midfielder has a strike from but his effort is deflected by Josh Carson and gathered well by Gareth Deane.
Coleraine have a real job on their hands getting back into this game.
Post update
Glentoran 1-0 Glenavon
Jamie Doran's low cross cross from the right is awkwardly sliced towards his own goal by Marcus Kane but Aaron McCarey is on hand to avert any danger.
That brief flurry should give Glenavon some fresh hope, though.
GOAL
Cliftonville 2-0 Coleraine
Ronan Doherty doubles the lead for Cliftonville!
Jonny Addis' free-kick isn't dealt with by the Coleraine defence and the ball makes its way to Ronan Doherty, unmarked just outside the Bannsiders' penalty area.
Doherty's volley was straight at Gareth Deane but the goalkeeper couldn't hold onto the ball as it squeezed past him.
One that Deane will want to forget about.
Post update
Glentoran 1-0 Glenavon
Glenavon are struggling to make any impact in an attacking sense and talismanic striker Matthew Fitzpatrick hasn't yet imposed himself on the game.
Post update
Cliftonville 1-0 Coleraine
Coleraine still edging possession but with Jamie Glackin now dropping into his own half you would feel Declan O'Hara is happy with his team's defensive shape.
Oran Kearney on the other hand is going to need more movement from Matthew Shevlin, Andy Scott and Lee Lynch who have been ominous in the last 10 minutes.
McCullough nods home early for Glens
Glentoran 1-0 Glenavon
It wasn't pretty but Glentoran won't mind that as Luke McCullough gives them the perfect start at the Oval.
Classy Curran sweeps home opener
Cliftonville 1-0 Coleraine
He'd a bit of work to do with his finish - but didn't Ryan Curran do it well.
Early lead for Cliftonville.
YELLOW CARD
Glentoran 1-0 Glenavon
Glenavon's Michael O'Connor is the first name into Tony Clarke's notebook for a robust challenge on Terry Devlin.
Post update
Glentoran 1-0 Glenavon
Bobby Burns' delicious crossfield ball sets Niall McGinn scampering down the right flank for Glentoran.
He jinks past Aaron Rogers and fires a low cross across the face of goal with Junior inches away from getting a decisive touch.
Glentoran looking bright in the early exchanges.
Post update
Cliftonville 1-0 Coleraine
Cliftonville may be in the lead but it's Coleraine who are the side edging the play at Solitude.
Oran Kearney's outfit have dominated possession since Ryan Curran's opener but are yet to test Nathan Gartside in the home goal.
Post update
Glentoran 1-0 Glenavon
Conor McMenamin cuts inside from the right but his low left foot shot is saved by Rory Brown.
Glentoran are looking to press home their early advantage.
GOAL
Cliftonville 1-0 Coleraine
Ryan Curran with an early opener for the Reds!
Joe Gormley with a run out wide, does well to cut the ball back to the unmarked Curran on the edge of the area and he makes no mistake.
A dream start for the hosts.
GOAL
Glentoran 1-0 Glenavon
Luke McCullough heads Glentoran into a third minute lead!
Niall McGinn's corner causes havoc in the Glenavon penalty area and McCullough initially has a close-range effort blocked but the ball sits up nicely for the former Northern Ireland international to nod home from three yards out.
A fantastic start for the home side!
Kick off
Cliftonville 0-0 Coleraine
Ryan Curran gets the action underway in this huge game at Solitude.
Who will advance to Saturday's final to compete for that lucrative European place?
KICK-OFF
Glentoran 0-0 Glenavon
Referee Tony Clarke gets the action underway at the Oval.
Cliftonville v Coleraine & Glentoran v Glenavon (kick-off 19:45)
There was big news in the Irish League late on Tuesday night when Ballymena United announced that manager David Jeffrey had left the club "by mutual consent".
The announcement came after the Sky Blues suffered a humbling 4-0 defeat by Crusaders in Sunday's Irish Cup final.
Read more here about the departure of one of the most successful and charismatic managers in Irish League history.
Press EyeCopyright: Press Eye
All you need to know...
Cliftonville v Coleraine & Glentoran v Glenavon (kick-off 19:45)
With Crusaders'dominant 4-0 victoryover Ballymena in the Irish Cup final on Sunday sealing their place in Europe next season, we are left with four teams battling it out for Northern Ireland's final Europa Conference League spot.
Glentoran will face Glenavon at the Oval in one semi-final on Wednesday, with the winner taking on either Cliftonville or Coleraine, who play in the other last-four game at Solitude on the same evening.
BBC Sport NI took an in-depth look at the four clubs aiming to clinch European football and the financial windfall it brings the winner.
It’s the seventh meeting this season between Cliftonville and Coleraine and they do not come bigger than this one.
Someone’s season will end tonight and it’s impossible to predict who that will be as results this season will show – four 2-2 draws in all competitions with a single win for either side in the league - with both scoring 13 in those fixtures.
If the results this season cannot separate these two, their play-off history couldn’t be further apart. The Bannsiders go into this one without a win in the play-offs in three attempts while the Reds have reached the final on four occasions, winning three.
Interim manager Declan O’Hara makes six changes to the side that lost 2-0 to Linfield with Levi Ives, Jonny Addis, Kris Lowe, Chris Curran, Ryan Curran and Ronan Hale starting at the expense of Odhran Casey, Colin Coates, David Parkhouse, Sean Moore, Jamie McDonagh and the suspended Rory Hale.
Oran Kearney names four changes of his own from the side that beat champions Larne 3-0. Gareth Deane, Lyndon Kane, Conor McDermott and Andrew Scott have been recalled in place of Martin Gallagher, Conor McKendry, Jack O’Mahoney and Kieran Farren.
Cliftonville: Gartside, Ives, Addis, Gallagher, Chris Curran, Ryan Curran, Lowe, Ronan Doherty, Gormley, Turner, Hale
There’s a certain irony that Glenavon should be the
opponents standing in Glentoran’s way in the opening hurdle of the European
play-offs.
The Lurgan side were the only team that Glentoran failed to
beat during the Premiership regular season and the eight points that they
missed out on from those three meetings played a significant part in the east
Belfast side missing out on automatic European qualification and instead having
to negotiate the lottery of the play-offs.
Those tussles included a scoreless draw and a 2-0 Glenavon
win at the Oval so tonight’s venue will hold absolutely no fears for Gary
Hamilton’s men.
Indeed, Glenavon are the form team going into the play-offs,
unbeaten in their last 10 games and having won their last five league games
away from Mourneview Park.
Glentoran boss Rodney McAree opts for continuity from the side which won at Crusaders in the Glens' last outing with Marcus Kane replacing the injured Harry Murphy in their only change.
It's a different story, however, for Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton who had rested a number of key players for his side's last league game against Portadown.
He welcomes back eight senior players - including skipper and 20-goal top scorer Matthew Fitzpatrick - but in-form midfielder Jack Malone is an injury absentee.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter Press EyeCopyright: Press Eye PacemakerCopyright: Pacemaker
CLOSE!
Cliftonville 2-0 Coleraine
Cliftonville go close to adding a third!
The ball drops to Chris Gallagher 20 yards from goal and the former Glentoran midfielder has a strike from but his effort is deflected by Josh Carson and gathered well by Gareth Deane.
Coleraine have a real job on their hands getting back into this game.
Post update
Glentoran 1-0 Glenavon
Jamie Doran's low cross cross from the right is awkwardly sliced towards his own goal by Marcus Kane but Aaron McCarey is on hand to avert any danger.
That brief flurry should give Glenavon some fresh hope, though.
GOAL
Cliftonville 2-0 Coleraine
Ronan Doherty doubles the lead for Cliftonville!
Jonny Addis' free-kick isn't dealt with by the Coleraine defence and the ball makes its way to Ronan Doherty, unmarked just outside the Bannsiders' penalty area.
Doherty's volley was straight at Gareth Deane but the goalkeeper couldn't hold onto the ball as it squeezed past him.
One that Deane will want to forget about.
Post update
Glentoran 1-0 Glenavon
Glenavon are struggling to make any impact in an attacking sense and talismanic striker Matthew Fitzpatrick hasn't yet imposed himself on the game.
Post update
Cliftonville 1-0 Coleraine
Coleraine still edging possession but with Jamie Glackin now dropping into his own half you would feel Declan O'Hara is happy with his team's defensive shape.
Oran Kearney on the other hand is going to need more movement from Matthew Shevlin, Andy Scott and Lee Lynch who have been ominous in the last 10 minutes.
McCullough nods home early for Glens
Glentoran 1-0 Glenavon
It wasn't pretty but Glentoran won't mind that as Luke McCullough gives them the perfect start at the Oval.
Classy Curran sweeps home opener
Cliftonville 1-0 Coleraine
He'd a bit of work to do with his finish - but didn't Ryan Curran do it well.
Early lead for Cliftonville.
YELLOW CARD
Glentoran 1-0 Glenavon
Glenavon's Michael O'Connor is the first name into Tony Clarke's notebook for a robust challenge on Terry Devlin.
Post update
Glentoran 1-0 Glenavon
Bobby Burns' delicious crossfield ball sets Niall McGinn scampering down the right flank for Glentoran.
He jinks past Aaron Rogers and fires a low cross across the face of goal with Junior inches away from getting a decisive touch.
Glentoran looking bright in the early exchanges.
Post update
Cliftonville 1-0 Coleraine
Cliftonville may be in the lead but it's Coleraine who are the side edging the play at Solitude.
Oran Kearney's outfit have dominated possession since Ryan Curran's opener but are yet to test Nathan Gartside in the home goal.
Post update
Glentoran 1-0 Glenavon
Conor McMenamin cuts inside from the right but his low left foot shot is saved by Rory Brown.
Glentoran are looking to press home their early advantage.
GOAL
Cliftonville 1-0 Coleraine
Ryan Curran with an early opener for the Reds!
Joe Gormley with a run out wide, does well to cut the ball back to the unmarked Curran on the edge of the area and he makes no mistake.
A dream start for the hosts.
GOAL
Glentoran 1-0 Glenavon
Luke McCullough heads Glentoran into a third minute lead!
Niall McGinn's corner causes havoc in the Glenavon penalty area and McCullough initially has a close-range effort blocked but the ball sits up nicely for the former Northern Ireland international to nod home from three yards out.
A fantastic start for the home side!
Kick off
Cliftonville 0-0 Coleraine
Ryan Curran gets the action underway in this huge game at Solitude.
Who will advance to Saturday's final to compete for that lucrative European place?
KICK-OFF
Glentoran 0-0 Glenavon
Referee Tony Clarke gets the action underway at the Oval.
The pathway to the Euro prize
Jeffrey and Ballymena part ways
Cliftonville v Coleraine & Glentoran v Glenavon (kick-off 19:45)
There was big news in the Irish League late on Tuesday night when Ballymena United announced that manager David Jeffrey had left the club "by mutual consent".
The announcement came after the Sky Blues suffered a humbling 4-0 defeat by Crusaders in Sunday's Irish Cup final.
Read more here about the departure of one of the most successful and charismatic managers in Irish League history.
All you need to know...
Cliftonville v Coleraine & Glentoran v Glenavon (kick-off 19:45)
With Crusaders'dominant 4-0 victoryover Ballymena in the Irish Cup final on Sunday sealing their place in Europe next season, we are left with four teams battling it out for Northern Ireland's final Europa Conference League spot.
Glentoran will face Glenavon at the Oval in one semi-final on Wednesday, with the winner taking on either Cliftonville or Coleraine, who play in the other last-four game at Solitude on the same evening.
BBC Sport NI took an in-depth look at the four clubs aiming to clinch European football and the financial windfall it brings the winner.
Read more here.
Team news
Cliftonville v Coleraine (19:45 kick-off)
It’s the seventh meeting this season between Cliftonville and Coleraine and they do not come bigger than this one.
Someone’s season will end tonight and it’s impossible to predict who that will be as results this season will show – four 2-2 draws in all competitions with a single win for either side in the league - with both scoring 13 in those fixtures.
If the results this season cannot separate these two, their play-off history couldn’t be further apart. The Bannsiders go into this one without a win in the play-offs in three attempts while the Reds have reached the final on four occasions, winning three.
Interim manager Declan O’Hara makes six changes to the side that lost 2-0 to Linfield with Levi Ives, Jonny Addis, Kris Lowe, Chris Curran, Ryan Curran and Ronan Hale starting at the expense of Odhran Casey, Colin Coates, David Parkhouse, Sean Moore, Jamie McDonagh and the suspended Rory Hale.
Oran Kearney names four changes of his own from the side that beat champions Larne 3-0. Gareth Deane, Lyndon Kane, Conor McDermott and Andrew Scott have been recalled in place of Martin Gallagher, Conor McKendry, Jack O’Mahoney and Kieran Farren.
Cliftonville: Gartside, Ives, Addis, Gallagher, Chris Curran, Ryan Curran, Lowe, Ronan Doherty, Gormley, Turner, Hale
Subs: Gerard Doherty, Parkhouse, McDonagh, Trainer, Rocks, Coates, Moore.
Coleraine: Deane, Kane, Jarvis, Lowry, Carson, O’Donnell, Lynch, Glackin, McDermott, Shevlin, Scott.
Subs: Gallagher, McKendry, McCrudden, Fyfe, Farren, O’Mahoney, Devine.
Team news
Glentoran v Glenavon (19:45 kick-off)
There’s a certain irony that Glenavon should be the opponents standing in Glentoran’s way in the opening hurdle of the European play-offs.
The Lurgan side were the only team that Glentoran failed to beat during the Premiership regular season and the eight points that they missed out on from those three meetings played a significant part in the east Belfast side missing out on automatic European qualification and instead having to negotiate the lottery of the play-offs.
Those tussles included a scoreless draw and a 2-0 Glenavon win at the Oval so tonight’s venue will hold absolutely no fears for Gary Hamilton’s men.
Indeed, Glenavon are the form team going into the play-offs, unbeaten in their last 10 games and having won their last five league games away from Mourneview Park.
Glentoran boss Rodney McAree opts for continuity from the side which won at Crusaders in the Glens' last outing with Marcus Kane replacing the injured Harry Murphy in their only change.
It's a different story, however, for Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton who had rested a number of key players for his side's last league game against Portadown.
He welcomes back eight senior players - including skipper and 20-goal top scorer Matthew Fitzpatrick - but in-form midfielder Jack Malone is an injury absentee.
Glentoran: McCarey, Marshall, McCullough, Kane, SIngleton, Burns, Devlin, WIghtman, McGinn, McMenamin, Junior.
Subs: Webber, McCartan, J Donnelly, R Donnelly, Smith, Crowe, Purkis.
Glenavon: Brown, Snoddy, Ward, Wallace, Rogers, Garrett, O'Connor, Baird, Doran, Campbell, Fitzpatrick.
Subs: Kerr, Doyle, Norton, Lynch, Prendergast, Atherton, Henderson.