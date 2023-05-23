Watch: Men's U17 European Championship - England v Switzerland

England men’s
U17 side take on Switzerland in the last remaining group stage game
of the competition. Already guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals due to wins
against Croatia (1-0) and the Netherlands (4-1). The final game will decide who
tops the group
After losing to France and Portugal – Scotland will
only be playing for pride against Germany tomorrow, which is also the case for Wales
who also lost their opening two matches. Republic of Ireland
meanwhile, who beat Wales in their second match of the tournament, know only a
win will do against Hungary in their final group game to progress to the
knock-outs.
How can I watch the Men's U17 European Championship
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
England so far
England v Switzerland
All times BST & subject to check
BBC iPlayer
How Can I Watch?
BBC IPlayer and BBC Sport website will be showing the remaining fixtures of the Men’s Under 17 European Championship.
Certain games will also be made available via Red Button.
Wednesday 24 May
England v Switzerland – 13:45-16:00 BST - Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app.
Saturday 27 May
Quarter-final 1 – 13:45-16:00 BST
Quarter-final 2 – 13:45-16:00 BST
Quarter-final 3 – 18:45-21:00 BST
Quarter-final 4 – 18:45-21:00 BST
Sunday 28 May
Semi-final 1 – 15:15-17:30 BST
Semi-final 2 – 18:45-21:00 BST
Friday 2 June
Final - 1845-21:15 BST
