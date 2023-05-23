Men's U17 Euros - England v Switzerland

Watch: Men's U17 European Championship - England v Switzerland

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. England so far

    England v Switzerland

    England men’s U17 side take on Switzerland in the last remaining group stage game of the competition. Already guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals due to wins against Croatia (1-0) and the Netherlands (4-1). The final game will decide who tops the group

    After losing to France and Portugal – Scotland will only be playing for pride against Germany tomorrow, which is also the case for Wales who also lost their opening two matches. Republic of Ireland meanwhile, who beat Wales in their second match of the tournament, know only a win will do against Hungary in their final group game to progress to the knock-outs.

  2. How can I watch the Men's U17 European Championship

    All times BST & subject to check

    BBC iPlayer

    How Can I Watch?

    BBC IPlayer and BBC Sport website will be showing the remaining fixtures of the Men’s Under 17 European Championship.

    Certain games will also be made available via Red Button.

    Wednesday 24 May

    England v Switzerland – 13:45-16:00 BST - Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app.

    Saturday 27 May

    Quarter-final 1 – 13:45-16:00 BST

    Quarter-final 2 – 13:45-16:00 BST

    Quarter-final 3 – 18:45-21:00 BST

    Quarter-final 4 – 18:45-21:00 BST

    Sunday 28 May

    Semi-final 1 – 15:15-17:30 BST

    Semi-final 2 – 18:45-21:00 BST

    Friday 2 June

    Final - 1845-21:15 BST

  3. Get Inspired: How to get into football

    BBC Sport

    Why get into football?

    It's a simple game, easy to start, and exciting to play, it's the most popular sport in the world for a very good reason!

    Who is it for?

    Whatever your age, ability or fitness level, there is a type of football suitable for you.

    Is there a cheap option?

    All you need to play is a ball, and a bit of space. Kit and pitches follow but there's no outlay up front.

    What if I want a proper workout?

    Playing regularly increases your fitness and improves your skills and balance, while being a good way to see your mates.

    Is there a disability option?

    National Associations across Britain are increasingly pro-active in providing disability football options.

    July sees the biggest football tournament to be staged in England in over 50 years. Girls and women are taking up football like never before, and you can get started this summer.

    Your country's Football Association will have a directory of clubs and programmes you can contact in Scotland, Wales, and Northern IrelandEngland.

