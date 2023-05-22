Watch: Women's U17 European Championship semi-finals: Spain v England

BBC IPlayer and BBC Sport website will be showing the semi-finals of the Women’s Under 17 European Championship.

Certain games will also be made available via Red Button.

TUESDAY 23rd MAY

Semi-final

France v Switzerland - 14:45-17:00 BST

Spain v England - 16:45-19:00 BST

FRIDAY 26th MAY

Final - 16:45-19:15 BST