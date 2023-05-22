Spain v England flags

Watch: Women's U17 European Championship semi-finals: Spain v England

  1. How can I watch?

    WOMEN’S UNDER-17 Semi-Finals

    BBC iPlayer

    BBC IPlayer and BBC Sport website will be showing the semi-finals of the Women’s Under 17 European Championship.

    Certain games will also be made available via Red Button.

    TUESDAY 23rd MAY

    Semi-final

    France v Switzerland - 14:45-17:00 BST

    Spain v England - 16:45-19:00 BST

    FRIDAY 26th MAY

    Final - 16:45-19:15 BST

  2. Spain v England

    Kick Off 17:00 BST

    BBC Sport

    England women’s U17 side take on Spain in the second semi-final.

    England and Arsenal forward Michelle Agyemang is the tournament’s top scorer with four goals. The young Lionesses progressed to the semi-finals with a game to spare after defeating Poland 2-1 and Sweden 3-1, but a 1-1 draw with France meant they finished second in Group B on goal difference and now face group A winners Spain who are in their ninth straight semi-final and were last years runners-up. In the first semi-final of the day France play Switzerland.

