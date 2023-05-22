Watch: Women's U17 European Championship semi-finals: Spain v England

BBC IPlayer and BBC Sport website will be showing the semi-finals of the Women’s Under 17 European Championship.
How can I watch?
WOMEN’S UNDER-17 Semi-Finals
BBC iPlayer
BBC IPlayer and BBC Sport website will be showing the semi-finals of the Women’s Under 17 European Championship.
Certain games will also be made available via Red Button.
TUESDAY 23rd MAY
Semi-final
France v Switzerland - 14:45-17:00 BST
Spain v England - 16:45-19:00 BST
FRIDAY 26th MAY
Final - 16:45-19:15 BST
Spain v England
Kick Off 17:00 BST
BBC Sport
England women’s U17 side take on Spain in the second semi-final.
England and Arsenal forward Michelle Agyemang is the tournament’s top scorer with four goals. The young Lionesses progressed to the semi-finals with a game to spare after defeating Poland 2-1 and Sweden 3-1, but a 1-1 draw with France meant they finished second in Group B on goal difference and now face group A winners Spain who are in their ninth straight semi-final and were last years runners-up. In the first semi-final of the day France play Switzerland.