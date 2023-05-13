Watch: Women’s U17 European Championship - England v Poland

England fly the flag for the home nations as the only qualifier and we will show all of the Young Lionesses’ group gamesas well as the semi-finals and final. They have been draw in group A alongside Poland, Sweden and France. Natalie Henderson’s side will be relying on Leicester City’s Ava Baker, who finished qualifying as top goal scorer on nine goals.

The other group includes defending champions Germany - who are hoping to make it three tournament wins in a row and a ninth championship overall. Spain are likely to be their closest competitors as they finished runners-up last season after reaching a joint-record ninth final (losing on penalties to Germany) but went on to win their second straight FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.