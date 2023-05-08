Reaction after Arsenal close gap at top & Celtic win Scottish title

Meanwhile, in the Mail, David de Gea is the focus.
His error allowed Said Benrahma to score the only goal as West Ham won a key clash at the London Stadium.
After Newcastle's loss earlier in the day, it meant Erik ten Hag's side missed the chance to go third.
'Still in with a shout'
We start with the i, after Arsenal's title hopes were kept alive by a fantastic performance and win at Newcastle.
Good morning
Arsenal needed a response and that's what they got.
Only Manchester City and Liverpool have won at St James' Park in the Premier League since November 2022, and after City opened up a four-point lead at the top on Saturday, Arsenal were under pressure to do that.
But an impressive display was the perfect reply and the title race flame is still burning. Newcastle remain in the driving seat for a Champions League spot, especially after Man Utd faltered at West Ham.
We'll be looking back at both games and ahead to three more later today. Enjoy your Bank Holiday whatever you're doing and settle in with us today.
