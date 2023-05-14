SWPL
Watch: SWPL - Hibernian v Celtic as title chase intensifies

BBC Alba

Andrew Petrie

  1. Good afternoon!

    The end of the season draws nigh, so welcome to the penultimate SWPL Sunday!

    The big three are separated today, but any slip in the title race will be catastrophic at this stage. Let's have a look at the games.

    Top Six:

    Hibernian v Celtic (13:10) - live on BBC Alba

    Hearts v Rangers (15:00) - live on the BBC Sport website

    Glasgow City v Partick Thistle (16:10) - live on BBC Alba

    Bottom Six:

    Motherwell v Spartans (13:00)

    Dundee United v Glasgow Women (16:00)

    Hamilton Accies v Aberdeen (16:00)

