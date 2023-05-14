Watch: SWPL - Hibernian v Celtic as title chase intensifies

The end of the season draws nigh, so welcome to the penultimate SWPL Sunday!

The big three are separated today, but any slip in the title race will be catastrophic at this stage. Let's have a look at the games.

Top Six:

Hibernian v Celtic (13:10) - live on BBC Alba

Hearts v Rangers (15:00) - live on the BBC Sport website

Glasgow City v Partick Thistle (16:10) - live on BBC Alba

Bottom Six:

Motherwell v Spartans (13:00)

Dundee United v Glasgow Women (16:00)

Hamilton Accies v Aberdeen (16:00)