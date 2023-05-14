Watch: SWPL - Hibernian v Celtic as title chase intensifies

The end of the season draws nigh, so welcome to the penultimate SWPL Sunday! The big three are separated today, but any slip in the title race will be catastrophic at this stage. Let's have a look at the games. Top Six: Hibernian v Celtic (13:10) - live on BBC Alba Hearts v Rangers (15:00) - live on the BBC Sport website Glasgow City v Partick Thistle (16:10) - live on BBC Alba Bottom Six: Motherwell v Spartans (13:00) Dundee United v Glasgow Women (16:00) Hamilton Accies v Aberdeen (16:00)
Good afternoon!
The end of the season draws nigh, so welcome to the penultimate SWPL Sunday!
The big three are separated today, but any slip in the title race will be catastrophic at this stage. Let's have a look at the games.
Top Six:
Hibernian v Celtic (13:10) - live on BBC Alba
Hearts v Rangers (15:00) - live on the BBC Sport website
Glasgow City v Partick Thistle (16:10) - live on BBC Alba
Bottom Six:
Motherwell v Spartans (13:00)
Dundee United v Glasgow Women (16:00)
Hamilton Accies v Aberdeen (16:00)