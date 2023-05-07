Reaction as Celtic secure second Premiership title under Postecoglou

Celtic captain Callum McGregor speaks to Sky Sports Scotland after full-time: "I think we can get there [and break the record]. There’s the making of a real special team.

“We are certainly on the right track but we need to keep going. You get over the line, you get more experience, you want to do it again and in more style. I feel like we’ve done that this season.”

Jota, who has once again excelled this season, also spoke: “Unbelievable, another great championship for us. I think 'we never stop' is a very good sentence. We have a big desire to be better every day and be the best version of ourselves.

“We just want to be better and better. I think he is someone that wants to win which is the most important thing in football, but he wants to deliver good quality of football.”