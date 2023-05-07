Reaction as Celtic secure second Premiership title under Postecoglou

They've done it. Celtic's league title is clinched at Tynecastle - again.
How often has that happened recently? It may feel like a few times for Hearts fans, but it's actually only once in recent memory.
The year was 2017. It was Celtic's sixth consecutive title, and it finished 5-0 to the visitors.
A Scott Sinclair hat-trick did most of the damage, with Stuart Armstrong and Patrick Roberts adding the extras.
Brendan Rodgers lifted his first league as Celtic manager, with eight games to spare - the earliest title success.
McGregor wants to break records
FT: Hearts 0-2 Celtic
Celtic captain Callum McGregor speaks to Sky Sports Scotland after full-time: "I think we can get there [and break the record]. There’s the making of a real special team.
“We are certainly on the right track but we need to keep going. You get over the line, you get more experience, you want to do it again and in more style. I feel like we’ve done that this season.”
Jota, who has once again excelled this season, also spoke: “Unbelievable, another great championship for us. I think 'we never stop' is a very good sentence. We have a big desire to be better every day and be the best version of ourselves.
“We just want to be better and better. I think he is someone that wants to win which is the most important thing in football, but he wants to deliver good quality of football.”
Celtic clinch number 53
FT: Hearts 0-2 Celtic
With a final blow of the whistle, Celtic are Premiership champions for a 53rd time.
Goals from Kyogo - who else? - and Oh slapped down a stubborn Hearts and sealed the championship.
115 major honours now for Glasgow's green and white.
Utterly dominant this season, they're still on track for a record points tally.
