Watch SWPL - Rangers v Partick Thistle as hosts chase title

  1. Post update

    Rangers 0-0 Partick Thistle

    Early exchanges in favour of Rangers, as you'd expect.

    Some messy defending just there actually, from Thistle. A dizzying run from Rachel McLauchlan causing some trouble, but somehow they kept out Lizzie Arnot's strike.

  2. KICK-OFF

    Rangers 0-0 Partick Thistle

    Cara Henderson of Thistle gets play going at a sun-setting kissed Broadwood.

  3. Post update

    Rangers v Partick Thistle

    Players just switching sides...

    Mind, wee tab at the top of the page for you to see the game on BBC Alba.

  4. Ramsay and Ferguson come in for Thistle

    Rangers v Partick Thistle (19:45)

    Partick Thistle were seconds away from earning a draw against Celtic on Sunday, but Caitlin Hayes headed home a winner with deep into injury-time.

    Brian Graham could only name two substitutes at the weekend, but has more bodies back tonight, naming double on the bench.

    Megan Cunningham is unable to feature against her parent club, so Khym Ramsay starts in goals against her old side.

    Abbie Ferguson couldn't feature against Celtic due to her loan move, but is back in the starting line-up tonight.

    Khym Ramsay at hampden
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Khym Ramsay kitted out for Rangers not so long ago
  5. Docherty and Bell start at Broadwood

    Rangers v Partick Thistle (19:45)

    Rangers boss Malky Thomson makes two changes from the team that defeated Hibs 1-0 on Sunday.

    Scotland international Nicola Docherty comes into the backline, with the armband around her bicep, too, but slots in at centre-back alongside Hannah Davison with captain Kathy Kill dropping to bench.

    Winger Megan Bell also starts in place of PFA Scotland Player of the Year nominee, Brogan Hay.

    nicola docherty
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Nicola Docherty has been in and out of the Rangers side of late
  9. KICK-OFF

    Hearts 0-0 Hibs

    The final Edinburgh derby of the season is up and running.

    We'll bring you goal updates right here.

  11. About last night

    Glasgow Women 0-3 Motherwell

    Talk about no rest for the weary...

    Already relegated Glasgow Women had to play for the second time in two days - as did Motherwell - last night.

    Carla Boyce's opener and Louisa Boyes' brace had Paul Brownlie's side comfortable at half-time.

    Glasgow Women have two away games left - Dundee United and Spartans, respectively - as their top-flight season comes to a close, knowing they will be back in SWPL2 next campaign.

  12. On the cards

    SWPL

    19:45 KOs unless stated otherwise

    Aberdeen v Dundee United

    Hamilton Accies v Spartans

    Hearts v Hibs (19:30)

    Rangers v Partick Thistle

  13. Back again

    SWPL

    The hectic schedule continues, the SWPL never rests.

    We're back with four top-flight fixtures tonight, including live coverage of Rangers v Partick Thistle at the top of this page.

    There's no time to mess around, with the small matter of an Edinburgh derby kicking-off in 10 minutes at the Oriam, so let's get to it...

