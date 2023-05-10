Watch SWPL - Rangers v Partick Thistle as hosts chase title

Early exchanges in favour of Rangers, as you'd expect. Some messy defending just there actually, from Thistle. A dizzying run from Rachel McLauchlan causing some trouble, but somehow they kept out Lizzie Arnot's strike.
Rangers 0-0 Partick Thistle
KICK-OFF
Rangers 0-0 Partick Thistle
Cara Henderson of Thistle gets play going at a sun-setting kissed Broadwood.
Rangers v Partick Thistle
Players just switching sides...
Mind, wee tab at the top of the page for you to see the game on BBC Alba.
Ramsay and Ferguson come in for Thistle
Rangers v Partick Thistle (19:45)
Partick Thistle were seconds away from earning a draw against Celtic on Sunday, but Caitlin Hayes headed home a winner with deep into injury-time.
Brian Graham could only name two substitutes at the weekend, but has more bodies back tonight, naming double on the bench.
Megan Cunningham is unable to feature against her parent club, so Khym Ramsay starts in goals against her old side.
Abbie Ferguson couldn't feature against Celtic due to her loan move, but is back in the starting line-up tonight.
Docherty and Bell start at Broadwood
Rangers v Partick Thistle (19:45)
Rangers boss Malky Thomson makes two changes from the team that defeated Hibs 1-0 on Sunday.
Scotland international Nicola Docherty comes into the backline, with the armband around her bicep, too, but slots in at centre-back alongside Hannah Davison with captain Kathy Kill dropping to bench.
Winger Megan Bell also starts in place of PFA Scotland Player of the Year nominee, Brogan Hay.
LINE-UPS from Broadwood
Rangers v Partick Thistle (19:45)
LINE-UPS from ZLX Stadium
Hamilton Accies v Spartans (19:45)
LINE-UPS from Balmoral Stadium
Aberdeen v Dundee United (19:45)
Aberdeen captain and legend, Loren Campbell, announced today she will be retiring at the end of the season.
Tonight will be her final home game at the Balmoral Stadium.
KICK-OFF
Hearts 0-0 Hibs
The final Edinburgh derby of the season is up and running.
We'll bring you goal updates right here.
LINE-UPS from Oriam
Hearts v Hibs (19:30)
Eva Olid's Hearts have already secured fourth spot, but the city bragging rights are up for grabs for the final time this campaign.
About last night
Glasgow Women 0-3 Motherwell
Talk about no rest for the weary...
Already relegated Glasgow Women had to play for the second time in two days - as did Motherwell - last night.
Carla Boyce's opener and Louisa Boyes' brace had Paul Brownlie's side comfortable at half-time.
Glasgow Women have two away games left - Dundee United and Spartans, respectively - as their top-flight season comes to a close, knowing they will be back in SWPL2 next campaign.
On the cards
SWPL
19:45 KOs unless stated otherwise
Aberdeen v Dundee United
Hamilton Accies v Spartans
Hearts v Hibs (19:30)
Rangers v Partick Thistle
Back again
SWPL
The hectic schedule continues, the SWPL never rests.
We're back with four top-flight fixtures tonight, including live coverage of Rangers v Partick Thistle at the top of this page.
There's no time to mess around, with the small matter of an Edinburgh derby kicking-off in 10 minutes at the Oriam, so let's get to it...