Watch SWPL - Rangers v Partick Thistle as hosts chase title

Partick Thistle were seconds away from earning a draw against Celtic on Sunday, but Caitlin Hayes headed home a winner with deep into injury-time.

Brian Graham could only name two substitutes at the weekend, but has more bodies back tonight, naming double on the bench.

Megan Cunningham is unable to feature against her parent club, so Khym Ramsay starts in goals against her old side.

Abbie Ferguson couldn't feature against Celtic due to her loan move, but is back in the starting line-up tonight.