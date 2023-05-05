Premier League reaction - late penalty drama as Brighton beat Man Utd

We will be getting more reaction to Brighton's thrilling victory at the Amex throughout the morning, as well as looking ahead to another packed weekend of Premier League football. As is the tradition on a Friday, you can expect a flurry of news conferences, with newly appointed Leeds manager Sam Allardyce first up from 09:00 BST. There will also be time to pay homage to Neil Warnock, who led Huddersfield to Championship survival last night with a victory at former club Sheffield United - a result that saw Reading relegated. Before then, we will have a look at today's back pages...
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Good morning
We will be getting more reaction to Brighton's thrilling victory at the Amex throughout the morning, as well as looking ahead to another packed weekend of Premier League football.
As is the tradition on a Friday, you can expect a flurry of news conferences, with newly appointed Leeds manager Sam Allardyce first up from 09:00 BST.
There will also be time to pay homage to Neil Warnock, who led Huddersfield to Championship survival last night with a victory at former club Sheffield United - a result that saw Reading relegated.
Before then, we will have a look at today's back pages...
Key match for European ambitions
Brighton 1-0 Man Utd
Brighton's victory over Manchester United could yet have a wider significance, with both clubs harbouring European ambitions.
United's Champions League hopes suffered a setback, while the Seagulls kept their bid for at least a place in the Europa League on track.
Erik ten Hag's men remain in the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot, four points ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool, but now have only one game in hand.
While Brighton, in sixth, are now only four points adrift of Liverpool, who have played two games more.
Read Phil McNulty's match report here.
'There is a god of football'
If at first you don't succeed - try, try and try again.
Brighton's dramatic late victory at home to Manchester United won't erase the pain of their recent FA Cup semi-final defeat on penalties, but it is something at least.
The fact it came via a 99th-minute Alexis Mac Allister spot kick made it all the sweeter for Seagulls boss Roberto de Zerbi, who said afterwards: "I think there is a god of football."