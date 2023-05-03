SWPL
Live

Watch: SWPL - Glasgow City v Hibernian

preview
BBC Alba

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Glasgow City 1-0 Hibernian

    What a start!

    City have an urgency about their play that has been missing in recent weeks.

    Their advantage may even have been greater if it wasn't for some decent saves from Hibs 'keeper, Benne Haaland.

  2. LINE-UPS from Balmoral Stadium

    Aberdeen v Glasgow Women (20:00)

    Kick-off is fast approaching at the Balmoral Stadium, but there is no sign of team news from the visitors...

  3. GOAL Spartans 1-2 DUNDEE UNITED

    Georgie Robb

    What a game at Ainslie Park!

    Georgie Robb with a long-distance effort to beat Alicia Yates.

  4. GOAL SPARTANS 1-1 Dundee United

    Katherine Smart

    An instant response from Spartans through midfielder Katherine Smart!

  5. GOAL Spartans 0-1 DUNDEE UNITED

    Danni McGinley

    For the second time in three days, the captain scores a scorcher of a free-kick.

  6. GOAL GLASGOW CITY 1-0 Hibs

    Kinga Kozak

    Allowed a second bite at the cherry, the Poland international curls a beauty on the edge of the box by Benne Haaland.

    A sweet strike to break the deadlock early on.

    Unfortunate for Hibs, who looked lively, exploiting gaps in the City backline.

  7. GOAL HEARTS 1-0 Partick Thistle

    Jenny Smith

    Jenny Smith wins possession high up the pitch and slots the ball through the legs of Megan Cunningham to give Hearts an early lead.

  8. KICK-OFF

    Glasgow City 0-0 Hibs

    City striker Emily Whelan gets us underway.

  9. Post update

    Glasgow City v Hibernian (19:45)

    Team are embracing in their final pre-match huddles.

    Mind, the game is on BBC Alba and you can just hit the wee tab at the top of this page, too.

  10. Lauder 200 up

    Glasgow City v Hibernian (19:45)

    Glasgow City midfielder Hayley Lauder will run out for the 200th time in City colours tonight, and as she has done throughout most of the season in Jo Love's absence, the captain's armband will be around her bicep, too.

    Lauder has won nine trophies in her time at the club so far, including six Scottish Women’s Premier League titles, since joining at the end of 2014 from Swedish side Vittsjö.

    The 32-year-old recently extended her stay at the club to 2025 to take the Scotland cap centurion into over a decade with the side.

    hayley lauder at hampden
    Copyright: SNS
  13. KICK-OFF

    Hearts 0-0 Partick Thistle

    Slightly later than billed, but underway in the capital...

  15. Post update

    Hearts v Partick Thistle (19:30)

    A late change for Partick Thistle due to an injury sustained in the warm up, Leah Robinson replaces Taylor McGlashan in the starting line-up.

  16. ICYMI - Scottish Cup final live on BBC

    In case you missed the big news earlier, the first Women's Scottish Cup final to be played at Hampden will be televised on BBC One Scotland, on 28 May.

    Reigning league champions, Rangers take on cup holders Celtic, in a 13:30 (BST) kick-off.

    Read more about it here.

    hannah davison
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Hannah Davison's scored the first domestic goal for a women's side at Hampden
    natasha flint celebrate
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Natasha Flint scored the only goal of the semi-final between Celtic and City
  18. SWPL action in store

    SWPL

    Good evening!

    A midweek treat of SWPL action is being served up right here, aren't we lucky?

    Five games tonight, with Celtic and Rangers going at it tomorrow.

    Glasgow City host Hibernian on BBC Alba at 19:45, and we'll provide live-text commentary of that one right here, while dropping in goal updates from the four other games.

    Hearts v Partick Thistle (19:30)

    Motherwell v Hamilton Academical (19:45)

    Spartans v Dundee United (19:30)

    Aberdeen v Glasgow Women (20:00)

    Lets get to it, then...

