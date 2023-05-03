Watch: SWPL - Glasgow City v Hibernian

Georgie Robb with a long-distance effort to beat Alicia Yates.
GOAL SPARTANS 1-1 Dundee United
Katherine Smart
An instant response from Spartans through midfielder Katherine Smart!
GOAL Spartans 0-1 DUNDEE UNITED
Danni McGinley
For the second time in three days, the captain scores a scorcher of a free-kick.
GOAL GLASGOW CITY 1-0 Hibs
Kinga Kozak
Allowed a second bite at the cherry, the Poland international curls a beauty on the edge of the box by Benne Haaland.
A sweet strike to break the deadlock early on.
Unfortunate for Hibs, who looked lively, exploiting gaps in the City backline.
GOAL HEARTS 1-0 Partick Thistle
Jenny Smith
Jenny Smith wins possession high up the pitch and slots the ball through the legs of Megan Cunningham to give Hearts an early lead.
KICK-OFF
Glasgow City 0-0 Hibs
City striker Emily Whelan gets us underway.
Post update
Glasgow City v Hibernian (19:45)
Team are embracing in their final pre-match huddles.
Mind, the game is on BBC Alba and you can just hit the wee tab at the top of this page, too.
Lauder 200 up
Glasgow City v Hibernian (19:45)
Glasgow City midfielder Hayley Lauder will run out for the 200th time in City colours tonight, and as she has done throughout most of the season in Jo Love's absence, the captain's armband will be around her bicep, too.
Lauder has won nine trophies in her time at the club so far, including six Scottish Women’s Premier League titles, since joining at the end of 2014 from Swedish side Vittsjö.
The 32-year-old recently extended her stay at the club to 2025 to take the Scotland cap centurion into over a decade with the side.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter SNSCopyright: SNS View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter
Post update
Glasgow City 1-0 Hibernian
What a start!
City have an urgency about their play that has been missing in recent weeks.
Their advantage may even have been greater if it wasn't for some decent saves from Hibs 'keeper, Benne Haaland.
LINE-UPS from Balmoral Stadium
Aberdeen v Glasgow Women (20:00)
Kick-off is fast approaching at the Balmoral Stadium, but there is no sign of team news from the visitors...
GOAL Spartans 1-2 DUNDEE UNITED
Georgie Robb
What a game at Ainslie Park!
Georgie Robb with a long-distance effort to beat Alicia Yates.
GOAL SPARTANS 1-1 Dundee United
Katherine Smart
An instant response from Spartans through midfielder Katherine Smart!
GOAL Spartans 0-1 DUNDEE UNITED
Danni McGinley
For the second time in three days, the captain scores a scorcher of a free-kick.
GOAL GLASGOW CITY 1-0 Hibs
Kinga Kozak
Allowed a second bite at the cherry, the Poland international curls a beauty on the edge of the box by Benne Haaland.
A sweet strike to break the deadlock early on.
Unfortunate for Hibs, who looked lively, exploiting gaps in the City backline.
GOAL HEARTS 1-0 Partick Thistle
Jenny Smith
Jenny Smith wins possession high up the pitch and slots the ball through the legs of Megan Cunningham to give Hearts an early lead.
KICK-OFF
Glasgow City 0-0 Hibs
City striker Emily Whelan gets us underway.
Post update
Glasgow City v Hibernian (19:45)
Team are embracing in their final pre-match huddles.
Mind, the game is on BBC Alba and you can just hit the wee tab at the top of this page, too.
Lauder 200 up
Glasgow City v Hibernian (19:45)
Glasgow City midfielder Hayley Lauder will run out for the 200th time in City colours tonight, and as she has done throughout most of the season in Jo Love's absence, the captain's armband will be around her bicep, too.
Lauder has won nine trophies in her time at the club so far, including six Scottish Women’s Premier League titles, since joining at the end of 2014 from Swedish side Vittsjö.
The 32-year-old recently extended her stay at the club to 2025 to take the Scotland cap centurion into over a decade with the side.
LINE-UPS from Petershill Park
Glasgow City v Hibernian (19:45)
LINE-UPS from Excelsior Stadium
Motherwell v Hamilton Accies (19:45)
KICK-OFF
Hearts 0-0 Partick Thistle
Slightly later than billed, but underway in the capital...
LINE-UPS from Ainslie Park
Spartans v Dundee United (19:45)
Post update
Hearts v Partick Thistle (19:30)
A late change for Partick Thistle due to an injury sustained in the warm up, Leah Robinson replaces Taylor McGlashan in the starting line-up.
ICYMI - Scottish Cup final live on BBC
In case you missed the big news earlier, the first Women's Scottish Cup final to be played at Hampden will be televised on BBC One Scotland, on 28 May.
Reigning league champions, Rangers take on cup holders Celtic, in a 13:30 (BST) kick-off.
Read more about it here.
LINE-UPS from Oriam
Hearts v Partick Thistle (19:30)
SWPL action in store
SWPL
Good evening!
A midweek treat of SWPL action is being served up right here, aren't we lucky?
Five games tonight, with Celtic and Rangers going at it tomorrow.
Glasgow City host Hibernian on BBC Alba at 19:45, and we'll provide live-text commentary of that one right here, while dropping in goal updates from the four other games.
Hearts v Partick Thistle (19:30)
Motherwell v Hamilton Academical (19:45)
Spartans v Dundee United (19:30)
Aberdeen v Glasgow Women (20:00)
Lets get to it, then...