Watch: SWPL - Glasgow City v Hibernian

Glasgow City midfielder Hayley Lauder will run out for the 200th time in City colours tonight, and as she has done throughout most of the season in Jo Love's absence, the captain's armband will be around her bicep, too.

Lauder has won nine trophies in her time at the club so far, including six Scottish Women’s Premier League titles, since joining at the end of 2014 from Swedish side Vittsjö.

The 32-year-old recently extended her stay at the club to 2025 to take the Scotland cap centurion into over a decade with the side.