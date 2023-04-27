Premier League reaction: Man City hammer leaders Arsenal

It’s all about Kevin de Bruyne this morning as the Star says\nthe Belgian “crushes” Arsenal’s title hopes. There’s also a snippet on Harry Kane’s potential move to Manchester\nUnited where the Reds say they won’t get dragged into a transfer battle.
Thursday's back pages
It’s all about Kevin de Bruyne this morning as the Star says the Belgian “crushes” Arsenal’s title hopes.
There’s also a snippet on Harry Kane’s potential move to Manchester United where the Reds say they won’t get dragged into a transfer battle.
The Mail are also leading on Kevin de Bruyne, how good was he last night? Ridiculous. Two goals and an assist as City took control of the title race.
As is to be expected, most of the papers have gone with last night’s decisive win for Manchester City on the back pages.
The I highlight Kevin de Bruyne’s double in their 4-1 win over Arsenal which moves City within two points of the summit and with two games in hand.
Forest fight on
At the bottom, Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest have moved out of the relegation zone after beating Brighton - ending an 11-game winless run.
Man City loom large
Before we move on to today's back pages, let's have a look at how Wednesday night's results affected the Premier League table.
As mentioned, Arsenal remain top but Manchester City, who have won their last seven league matches, are just two points behind with two games in hand.
Liverpool, meanwhile, move up to sixth following their win at West Ham.
Today's agenda
There is little time to stop and think in the Premier League, but we will try to take stock this morning before looking ahead to tonight's matches. Here is what we have in store:
Results round-up
All eyes may have been on the Etihad last night, but there were some significant results elsewhere in the Premier League and Championship.
Nottingham Forest moved out of the relegation zone with a convincing win at home to high-flyers Brighton, while there was late penalty controversy at the London Stadium as Liverpool kept their European hopes alive with victory at West Ham.
Chelsea's season went from bad to worse with defeat at home to Brentford - a fifth loss under interim manager Frank Lampard.
And Sheffield United sealed a return to the Premier League, confirming second place in the Championship with victory at home to West Brom.
They think it's all over...
It's the morning after the night before - and what a night.
Premier League leaders Arsenal were wobbling even before they got to the Etihad after three consecutive draws.
And Pep Guardiola's defending champions showed no mercy as Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland combined to devastating effect.
The Manchester City manager was quick to point out, despite Wednesday night's 4-1 win, that Arsenal still have a two-point lead.
But with two games in hand, City are now in the driving seat as they seek a third consecutive title...and a potential Treble.