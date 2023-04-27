Premier League reaction: Man City hammer leaders Arsenal

All eyes may have been on the Etihad last night, but there were some significant results elsewhere in the Premier League and Championship.

Nottingham Forest moved out of the relegation zone with a convincing win at home to high-flyers Brighton, while there was late penalty controversy at the London Stadium as Liverpool kept their European hopes alive with victory at West Ham.

Chelsea's season went from bad to worse with defeat at home to Brentford - a fifth loss under interim manager Frank Lampard.

And Sheffield United sealed a return to the Premier League, confirming second place in the Championship with victory at home to West Brom.