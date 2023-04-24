Reaction to Newcastle's huge win against Spurs plus FA Cup and Women's Champions League

What a lovely morning it is! The sun is shining and we have a lot of football action to react to after a massive day yesterday.

There is lots to cover and we will be starting with the Premier League. There were two big results in the competition on Sunday with Tottenham losing 6-1 to Newcastle and West Ham picking up valuable points at the other end of the table in a 4-0 win over Bournemouth.

The Premier League was not the only tournament in action though with Manchester United and Brighton going toe-to-toe in the FA Cup semi-final. Erik ten Hag's team managed to pip Brighton 7-6 from the spot to join Manchester City in the final.

And finally, the Women's Champions League saw Arsenal claw an impressive comeback against Wolfsburg in the first leg of their semi-final. It was a good performance from Jonas Eidevall's side who are missing key players, such as captain Kim Little and Leah Williamson, through injury.

That is a lot of football reaction to get through, plus some press conferences later in the day, so let's get cracking!