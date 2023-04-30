SWPL
Watch: SWPL - Partick Thistle 0-0 Glasgow City

  1. City 'must respond'

    Partick Thistle 0-0 Glasgow City

    Emma Black

    Former Scotland international on BBC Sportsound

    "The week that Glasgow City had last week - three defeats in a week - has never happened before in the history of the club.

    "There has to be a response today, and it will be a test of character for those players.

    "It's got to be concerning. They've got to treat the next six league games as Cup finals."

  2. Post update

    Partick Thistle 0-0 Glasgow City

    Our first chance of the match... Linda Motlhalo slips Priscilla Chinchilla into the box, but her shot is tame and comfortably held by Megan Cunningham.

    That won't be the last time she's tested today.

    Remember, you can watch the action unfold live on BBC Alba or by pressing the play button at the top of this page.

  3. KICK-OFF

    Partick Thistle v Glasgow City (12:10)

    And we are underway!

    It's a younger City side today, but make no mistake - they are still heavy favourites. Chloe Warrington is in at right-back, with Sophia Martin up top.

    First-team regulars Emily Whelan, Hayley Lauder and Mairead Fulton have to settle for places on the bench.

  4. The other fixtures

    Partick Thistle v Glasgow City (12:10)

    The other top six games today...

    Celtic v Hibernian (14:00)

    Rangers v Hearts (16:10) - live on BBC Alba.

    And in the bottom six...

    Aberdeen v Motherwell (13:00)

    Glasgow Women v Spartans (16:00)

    Hamilton Accies v Dundee United (16:00)

  6. Good afternoon!

    Partick Thistle v Glasgow City (12:10 BST)

    Welcome back to another SWPL Sunday!

    The destination of the championship trophy seemed pretty certain - until a couple of weeks ago. With just a couple of hurdles left, it's become a three-horse race once more.

    We start with the Petershill derby, where Glasgow City will be looking to return to winning ways - they've lost their last three.

    Onto the team news...

