Premier League reaction after Liverpool score six at Leeds

In the Express , it is all about Liverpool. It reports on the Reds running riot at Elland Road, aided by a brilliant performance by Diogo Jota, as they boost their hopes of European qualification despite a difficult season.
'Too Jot to handle'
'Boehly: We are embarrassing'
We start with the Times, which writes about Todd Boehly's claim that Chelsea's season has been "embarrassing".
Blues boss Frank Lampard says he is comfortable with the owner's involvement at Stamford Bridge.
Liverpool's win features heavily as does the suggestion that Man City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is close to agreeing a move to Barcelona.
Good morning
A great night for Liverpool.
It was much-needed too; the Reds had gone five games without a win in all competitions, but they looked at their best at Elland Road as they thumped Leeds 6-1.
European qualification is still on the table.
But for the hosts, it was another disastrous night as they have now conceded 11 goals in their last two home games. The threat of relegation is a very real one.
We'll dive into what happened after the papers, as always. The day's agenda is coming up.