Premier League reaction after Liverpool score six at Leeds

A great night for Liverpool.

It was much-needed too; the Reds had gone five games without a win in all competitions, but they looked at their best at Elland Road as they thumped Leeds 6-1.

European qualification is still on the table.

But for the hosts, it was another disastrous night as they have now conceded 11 goals in their last two home games. The threat of relegation is a very real one.

We'll dive into what happened after the papers, as always. The day's agenda is coming up.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images