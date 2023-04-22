Hibernian v Hearts
SWPL: Hibernian lead Hearts in Edinburgh derby

Live Reporting

Amy Canavan

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Hibernian 1-0 Hearts

    Jenna Penman is shown a yellow card and concedes a free-kick out wide.

    Hibs very much in the ascending just now...

  2. GOAL HIBERNIAN 1-0 Hearts

    Eilidh Adams

    What a calamity at the back for Hearts!

    So unlike Eva Olid's side.

    There was some lovely build-up play before the ball eventually crossed the line with Scotland youth international Eilidh Adams prodding it over.

  3. GREAT SAVE!

    Hibernian 0-0 Hearts

    First real save for either goalkeeper!

    Benni Haaland sticks out a big leg to deny Georgia Timms after a lovely, defence-splitting ball from Monica Forsyth.

  4. Post update

    Hibernian 0-0 Hearts

    Oh, forget that.

    Into the wall it goes.

  5. Post update

    Hibernian 0-0 Hearts

    Siobhan Hunter goes in a bit heavy on Georgia Timms.

    Free-kick Hearts in Ciara Grant range...

  6. Post update

    Hibernian 0-0 Hearts

    Joy for Hibs coming down that far left-hand side.

    Brooke Nunn has no fear chasing down any ball or tackle. Gutsy.

  7. Post update

    Hibernian 0-0 Hearts

    First venture into Benni Haaland's box for Hearts.

    Georgia Timms unable to latch into a neat ball.

  8. Post update

    Hibernian 0-0 Hearts

    New one for me at a game in a working capacity, I'm surrounded by confetti and balloons.

    Don't think they're for me, mind. Although, I have been called the latter on many occasions...

  9. KICK-OFF

    Hibernian 0-0 Hearts

    Georgia Timms of Hearts gets us going at a chilly Easter Road.

    Spring, eh?

  10. Post update

    Hibernian v Hearts (19:45)

    Players have made their way on to the park...

  11. Tale of the Tynie tape

    Hibernian v Hearts (19:45)

    So, as I said, both previous meetings in the league this season have ended in draws - 1-1 to be exact.

    Most recently at Tynecastle, Michaela McAlonie fired Hibs ahead but club captain Georgia Hunter netted a crucial equaliser with just two minutes to go. Talk about late drama.

    There were more than 7,000 packed into the Gorgie ground that day, don't expect the same numbers tonight.

    Michaela McAlonie of Hibs
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Michaela McAlonie blasted in the opener in the last derby
  12. Where's the Capital Cup, you ask?

    Hibernian v Hearts (19:45)

    Now, I have some bad news.

    There will be no Capital Cup contested tonight. Gutting, eh?

    The trophy, which has won once by each side through penalties after draws, is only up for grabs in the first two meetings in the league between the sides.

    Only good thing about that is we're definitely out of here after the 90 minutes... my fingers are already locking.

  13. Three swaps for Jambos

    Hibernian v Hearts (19:45)

    Eva Olid brings back some of her big hitters after Wednesday's disappointing 6-0 defeat by Celtic at The Oriam.

    Main threat Georgia Timms is back up top for Hearts, with the experienced Vyan Sampson slotting back into defence.

    Former Hibs midfielder Cailin Michie comes in too to face her old side.

    Vyan Sampson
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Vyan Sampson has been exceptional at the back for Hearts since joining in the summer
  14. Four changes for the Hibees

    Hibernian v Hearts (19:45)

    Dean Gibson in the changes from Wednesday night's 3-1 victory over Partick Thistle.

    All three goals came in the second half for the Hibees, and the scorers - Katie Lockwood with a brace and Brooke Nunn with her first Hibs goal - are rewarded with a start.

    Hibs fan and captain Joelle Murray is back in the centre of defence while attacker Ava Kuyken is also brought in.

    Brooke Nunn
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Brooke Nunn scored her first goal for Hibs in Wednesday's 3-1 victory against Thistle
  16. Sunset on Leith

    Hibernian v Hearts (19:45)

    Good evening!

    Some SWPL Saturday night football is being served right up. What a treat.

    And it's an Edinburgh derby, too.

    Easter Road hosts the third league meeting between the city rivals tonight, so let's get right to it.

